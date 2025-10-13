Stock Picks Today: DMart, Adani Ports, KFin Tech, Sky Gold On Brokerage Radar
Avenue Supermarts Ltd., Adani Ports and SEZ Ltd., Sky Gold And Diamonds Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary on Monday.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
Investec On Adani Ports
Initiate 'Buy' with a price target of Rs 1,715, indicating a 24% potential upside over the last closing.
Runs 17 ports/ terminals in rapidly growing logistics and marine businesses
Net moderated to 0.6x as of Mar-25 and project to be negligible by FY30E.
International port volume should expand more than five times by FY30.
Expects to deliver 13% EBITDA CAGR over FY25-30E from existing ports.
Nuvama On Sky Gold And Diamonds
Initiate 'Buy' with a price target of Rs 450.
Robust volume-led growth plans with capacities in place to double production.
Advance gold scheme to free up working capital and improve gross margin.
Shift to gold metal loans to cut interest costs and boost profit margins.
Key risks: Low free cash flow and high client concentration.
Citi On Kfin Technologies
Upgrade to 'Buy' from 'Sell' with a target price of Rs 1,215, indicating a potential upside of 16%.
Mutual funds flows remain robust; Registrar and Transfer Agents positioned well.
Concentration-led risk in MF lower, than CAMS.
Benefits from lower pressure of tele-scopic pricing and higher share of smaller clientele.
Key monitorable: new large client wins over mediumterm, post integration with Ascent.
Brokerages On DMart
Nuvama on Avenue Supermarts
Maintains 'hold' and raised pricve target to Rs 4,580 from Rs, 4,544.
Margin pressure easing, but persists.
Top-line growth momentum maintained.
Capital Work in Progress (CWIP) at Rs 1,500 crore at the highest level, implying potentially robust store additions in next six months.
Motilal Oswal
Reiterates 'Buy' and raised pricve target to Rs 5,000 from Rs 4,800.
Continue to build in 60 store additions in FY26.
Rising interest and D&A costs hurt net profit.
The peak of competitive intensity may be behind us.
Build in a CAGR of 18%/18%/16% in DMart's consolidatd revenue/ Ebitda/ PAT.
UBS
Maintains 'Buy' and reduced price target to Rs 5,500 from Rs 5,600 earlier.
Ebitda growth lags revenue growth but gap now narrowing.
Believes it is a major compounding story in India consumer.
Views near term stock weakness as temporary and a good opportunity to Buy.
Macquarie
Maintains underperform with price target of Rs 3,100.
Same store sale growth slightly moderated versus Q1.
Did not like flattish salience of general merchandise and apparel sales despite early festive season.
Continued decline in net cash levels was concerning.