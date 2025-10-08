Stock Picks Today: Dabur, Titan, Canara Bank, PNB, Indraprastha Gas, Lodha, Union Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Petronet LNG stocks, Dabur India Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd., PNB Ltd., Union Bank Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., and Lodha Developers Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Dabur
UBS
Maintain sell with target price of Rs 500
Q2 FY26 revenue growth in mid single digits is in-line, if transitory impact of GST is excluded
Beverages continues to struggle; International also slows down
Overall in-line
Morgan Stanley
Maintain underweight with target price of Rs 400
Q2: Weaker than expected
Q2 consolidated revenue growth in mid-single digits vs. Morgan Stanley estimate of 7%
On Titan
JP Morgan
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 3,500
Festive fervor aided by attractive offers drives healthy jewellery growth
Jewellery: Gold price led revenue growth
With better than feared revenue print, expect a positive share price move
Some of the recent underperformance to reverse
Next catalyst would be the earnings print, where margin delivery and, importantly, management’s growth outlook will be key to monitor
Morgan Stanley
Maintain overweight with target price of Rs 3,953
Q2: Strong beat; Jewellery shines
High base effect (benefit from customs duty cut) was offset by early festive season
Growth was also aided by significant investments in consumer promotions
Studded jewellery showed mid-teens revenue growth, while gold coins sustained their growth trajectory
Macquarie
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 4,150
Pre-Q2: Jewellery sales surprise positively
Better-than expected pre-Q2 update
Expect 14% standalone Ebitda growth for Q2
CLSA
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 4,220
Jewellery business strong
Domestic jewellery business growth of 19% well ahead of estimates
Remain positive over the medium term as elevated gold prices should drive operating leverage over time
On India Strategy
Morgan Stanley
Q2 - Base for the next leg of the earnings cycle
Analysts expect a low-single-digit rise in profits
High single digit revenue growth with numbers distorted by several one-offs
Quarter is likely to transition India into higher earnings growth given all the policy stimulus
Breadth in margin expansion to remain low
Margins are expected to rise for five out of 10 sectors
Energy and communication services are likely to see expansion
Margins for financials are likely to fall the most
Financials and Energy witnessed highest positive earnings revisions in the past three months
Recommend lenders, consumer and industrial stocks going into earnings season
Jefferies
Sep25 earnings preview - Recovery postponed
Earnings growth for the JEF coverage (ex O&G, ex Metals) are likely to stay weak at 4% YoY
GST cuts delay the expected recovery by a quarter
Conversely, the consumption jump post the GST cuts may aid earnings growth in Dec'25 quarter
Cement, telecom, ERMS, hospitals, OMCs among stronger earnings trajectories
Lenders, consumer, autos, IT flattish to low single digit
On Petronet LNG
Investec
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 400
Short-term weakness, strong long-term opportunity
Potential global LNG supply glut could further ease prices, lifting demand further
Well-positioned to benefit, supported by its scale, low-cost structure, and capacity expansions at Dahej and Kochi
Recent correction, reflects undue pessimism and presents an attractive entry point
Offers a compelling mix of value, resilience, and growth
Expect a re-rating as volumes recover and capacity ramps up
On Banks
Citi
Draft directions to reduce risk-weights across products – to boost capital adequacy
Key beneficiaries – banks with exposure to housing, SME, credit cards (HDFC/ICICI/AXIS/SBI)
Draft circular for ECL transitioning – recommended prudential floor / transitional arrangement suggests limited impact
Adverse impact higher for banks with higher exposure in 30-90 dpd (viz unsecured loans, MFI, vehicle loans etc) and PSBs
Jefferies
RBI has proposed two changes from April 1, 2027
First, risk weights on SME, housing, transacting credit cards, & others will be lowered
Second, switch to ECL (alike NBFCs) that will consume some capital in transition (can be over 5yrs) & tad higher credit cost
But EIR will compensate that partly
See limited overall capital impact
Larger private banks are better placed
On Financials
CLSA
RBI draft circular to generate positive sentiment for banks and SBI Cards
Lowering of risk-weights in important sectors, like MSME, highlights the RBI’s intention for banks to focus on this segment
Transactor loans on credit cards and real estate loans will also have a lower risk-weight going forward
Given this backdrop, calculate that for a 10ppt risk-weight asset reduction, Tier-1 ratios will increase by 40-60 bps
Believe that this will generate positive sentiment towards bank stocks and SBI cards
On PNB
UBS
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 120
Return ratios to remain low
Key metrics to remain moderate
Business growth to remain steady; near-term NIMs under pressure
Credit cost to inch up from FY25; ROA to decline
On Canara Bank
UBS
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 150
Steady earnings profile
Business metrics to remain stable; ROA/ROE to stay at 1%/16% over FY26-28E
Loan growth outlook steady; pressure on NIM to be relatively lower
Credit cost likely to remain controlled; ROA to remain at 1%
On Union Bank
UBS
Maintain neutral with target price of Rs 150
Modest growth outlook
Initiate at neutral on lower-than-peer growth and limited ROA upside
Loan growth may remain slower; margin profile may remain steady
Credit cost may remain stable; ROA at around 1% vs 1.2% in FY25
On IGL
UBS
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 250
The end of a tax overhang
From overhang to tailwind – near 20% upside to Ebitda
Upcoming implementation of pipeline tariff reforms – further benefits to accrue
Investec
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 250
Beneficiary of Gujarat tax cut
IGL: Major beneficiary; limited gain for MGL
This should drive an Ebitda improvement of 18–20%, bolstering earnings and cash flows
On Lodha
Jefferies
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 1,625
Mumbai infra upgrade beneficiary
Opening of Mumbai's 2nd International airport is part of the ongoing $80bn+ infra upgrade transforming the city
Lodha's large 4,500 acre land bank in city outskirts are well-placed to benefit
Land values up 8x in 4-yrs demonstrate the potential
Mumbai performance, alongside geographic expansion, should deliver 20% presales CAGR
Recent concerns of a slow H1 have brought ex-Palava biz to ~2x EV/sales
An attractive entry point