Stock Picks Today: Dabur, Titan, Canara Bank, PNB, Indraprastha Gas, Lodha, Union Bank On Brokerages' Radar

Petronet LNG stocks, Dabur India Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Canara Bank Ltd., PNB Ltd., Union Bank Ltd., Indraprastha Gas Ltd., and Lodha Developers Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today: