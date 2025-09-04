Stock Picks Today: Consumer Goods In Focus After GST Cuts; Voltas, Havells On Brokerages' Radar

Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS): Macquarie sees a US$1 trillion opportunity by 2035 and initiated an Outperform rating on Kaynes, Avalon, Syrma SGS, Dixon, and Amber, while giving a Neutral rating on Cyient DLM.

Quick Commerce: UBS and CLSA view a recent increase in platform fees as a positive step for monetization for Eternal and Swiggy, with minimal expected impact on order volume.

Cement and Consumer Durables: UBS views the GST changes as "sentimentally positive" for Cement, and a direct positive for consumer durable companies like Voltas and Havells, as it boosts affordability.

Telecom: Citi maintains a Buy rating on Indus Towers, highlighting attractive valuations and strong free cash flow, and notes that its planned expansion into Africa could be debt-funded, leaving Indian cash flows available for distribution.

Aviation: JPMorgan and HSBC maintain a Buy rating on InterGlobe Aviation, citing the company's long-term investments in a new MRO facility and a larger owned fleet, which are expected to lead to cost savings.

Pharma: Nuvama initiated a Buy rating on Neuland Labs, with a target price of Rs 17,700, citing promising growth in its Contract Manufacturing Solutions and new Unit III expansion.