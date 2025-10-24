Stock Picks Today: Cipla, HUL, Colgate, Laurus Labs, Bharat Forge, Auto And Airlines on Brokerages' Radar

Maintain Equal-weight with a TP of Rs 1,050.

Defence is ramping up, and US tariff headwinds are key to track.

Media reports suggest that India's army has signed a contract with Bharat Forge.

The total order size is Rs 2,770 crore.

Bharat Forge had earlier stated that the company is an L1 bidder for the supply of 60% of the total order.

The June 25 defense order book stood at Rs 9,460 crore, and this addition would take it to Rs 10,860 crore.

The defence business is expected to rise to 18% of the FY27 top line vs 12% in FY25.