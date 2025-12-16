Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Bharti Airtel, Arvind Fashions, PNB Housing, Cello World And More On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Bharti Airtel, Arvind Fashions, PNB Housing, Cello World And More On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages have also shared their outlook on other heavyweight banking stocks.

16 Dec 2025, 06:56 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Stock Picks Today: Bharti Airtel, Arvind Fashion, PNB Housing, Cello World (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Arvind Fashion Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Cello World Ltd., and more ahead of Tuesday's session.

They have also shared their outlook on other heavyweight banking stocks.

Morgan Stanley On Bharti Airtel

  • Upgrade to 'overweight' from 'equal-weight'; hike target price to Rs 2,435 from Rs 2,035

  • Premium multiples to be sustained

  • Expect the industry repair phase to continue in the near term

  • For the medium term, see multiple levers for organic growth in ARPU to reach mid-single digits

  • This should drive India business growth by double digits

  • See sustainable return ratio profile improvement to over 20%

Motilal Oswal On Arvind Fashion

  • Initiate 'buy' with a target price of Rs 725

  • Fashioning a new cycle of profitable growth

  • D2C pivot driving capital efficiency

  • Arrow and USPA to anchor next phase of margin expansion

  • Capital efficiency and profitability gains to double RoIC by FY27E

  • See 13% revenue CAGR and 190 bps margin expansion over FY26-28

ICICI Securities On PNB Housing Finance

  • Upgrade to 'add' from 'hold', target price at Rs 970

  • Onboarded new MD & CEO with strong domain expertise

  • CEO uncertainty ends; valuations attractive

  • Affordable, emerging verticals may remain focus areas

Citi On ICICI Bank

  • Maintain 'buy' with target price of Rs 1,700

  • Q2 corporate growth was tempered by accelerated PSU loan repayments/prepayments

  • Traction in mortgages, unsecured lending, and business banking

  • Untapped opportunities gives confidence to capture mkt share in profitable growth pools

  • NIMs to be rangebound – deposit repricing benefit to be offset by gradual moderation in invt yields

  • MSME/business banking continues to exhibit stable asset quality

  • Clarity on MD & CEO’s term renewal (due in Oct’26) being keenly watched

Citi On Axis Bank

  • Maintain 'neutral' with target price of Rs 1,285

  • Corporate segment exhibits gained traction

  • Retail segment is also witnessing a recovery, fueled by pent-up demand

  • Stress in cards improving; no visible stress in export-oriented MSMEs

  • Technical gross slippages to have seasonal fluctuations in Q3

  • Revised expectation for NIMs to now bottom out in either Q4 or Q1

  • Endeavour is to deliver positive operating leverage and cost/assets should trend downwards

  • Optimisation of the fee-to-asset ratio is presently constrained

Citi On HDFC Bank

  • Maintain 'buy' with target price of Rs 1,180

  • Efficiently manages cost of funds through borrowing refinancing, term deposit repricing

  • CRR cut expected to channelise excess liquidity into lending

  • Over the medium term, deposit growth is expected to outpace credit growth

  • Growth engines are optimally calibrated to continue to grow in line with industry-average in FY26

  • Sounded more sanguine with established momentum, opportunities across segments, and judicious pricing strategy

  • Banking industry making representations to RBI on ECL framework

Investec On Cello World

  • Initiate 'sell' call with target price of Rs 530

  • Sizeable 30% portfolio is exposed to adverse near-term macro headwinds

  • This puts both growth and EBITDA margins at risk

  • Scaling the glassware segment also could prove challenging given competitive intensity

  • This would cap EBITDA margin at 25% versus 30-35% management guidance

  • This will stretch payback periods and leaving RoCE broadly in line with cost of capital

  • See room for further consensus downgrades

  • Valuation doesn’t look attractive either

