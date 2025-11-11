Stock Picks Today: Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Vodafone Idea, Syrma SGS On Brokerages' Radar

Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Bajaj Finance Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Emami Ltd., Global Health Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. as most of these companies released their second-quarter results on Monday.

Morgan Stanley and CLSA hiked the target price of Bajaj Finance shares. Citi Research hiked the target price for Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, Jefferies reduced the target price for Emami Ltd.