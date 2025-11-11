Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Vodafone Idea, Syrma SGS On Brokerages' Radar
Stock Picks Today: Bajaj Finance, Britannia Industries, Vodafone Idea, Syrma SGS On Brokerages' Radar

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies, CLSA, and Citi Research shared views on numerous stocks.

11 Nov 2025, 07:56 AM IST
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>(Photo: Unsplash)</p></div>
(Photo: Unsplash)
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Bajaj Finance Ltd., Britannia Industries Ltd., Emami Ltd., Global Health Ltd., Syrma SGS Technology Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. as most of these companies released their second-quarter results on Monday.

Morgan Stanley and CLSA hiked the target price of Bajaj Finance shares. Citi Research hiked the target price for Vodafone Idea. Meanwhile, Jefferies reduced the target price for Emami Ltd.

Brokerages On Bajaj Finance 

CLSA

  • Maintain Outperform; Hike target price to Rs 1,200 from Rs 1,150

  • Decent quarter; Well balanced quarter

  • Pruning growth in a tough environment

  • Asset quality to get better in H2FY26

  • Stock may be rangebound in the near term, but a good compounder for the long term

Macquarie

  • Maintain underperform with target price of Rs 765

  • Q2: In-line PAT; NIM to remain stable around current levels

  • Credit cost guidance at 195 bps; growth guidance cut 200bps

  • Stock not factoring decline in AUM growth guidance, higher credit costs

Morgan Stanely

  • Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 1,195 from Rs 1,150

  • Second quarter: In-line Results; Mixed Commentary

  • Cut in FY26 AUM growth guidance and stable NIM is likely to disappoint investors

  • Positives include likely meaningful fall in credit costs from here and continued cost efficiencies

  • See likely near-term stock weakness as a chance to add

  • Sharp post-results drawdowns in stock followed by eventual recovery are not uncommon; seen both post Q4FY25 and Q1FY26 results

Citi Research On Vodafone Idea 

  • Maintain Buy (High Risk) with a target price of Rs 14

  • Second Quarter: EBITDA Slightly Ahead

  • All Eyes on Debt Raise + Gov’t AGR Relief

  • AGR relief could pave the way for VI to complete its pending debt raise

  • This should enable it to deliver on its Rs 50,000-55,000 cr 3-year capex plan

Jefferies On Emami 

  • Maintain Buy and cut target price to Rs 660 from Rs 770

  • Another Miss in Another Quarter

  • Reported the worst qtr with 16% volume decline

  • Management expects a recovery ahead

  • Cut EPS by 7-9%

  • Stock trades at a discount to peers but a growth pick-up is a must for a sustained re-rating

Morgan Stanley On Britannia Industries

  • Maintain Equal-weight with a target price of Rs 5,469

  • Varun Berry tendered resignation after a long 13-year tenure

  • Also resigned from another Wadia group entity - Bombay Dyeing

  • Rakshit Hargave who was to take over as Executive Director and CEO, will now be joining as MD & CEO for a five-year term

  • Board remains confident that the company can attain new heights under the new management team

