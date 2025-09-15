Stock Picks Today: Autos, Spirit Stocks, Northern Arc, Havells, Eicher Motors On Brokerages' Radar
Northern Arc Capitals Ltd., Havells India Ltd., Eicher Motors Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Northern Arc
DAM Capitals
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 335
Positives - increasing share of direct to customer lending, coupled with easing interest rate environment would ensure margin expansion
Fund management and placement business would enhance the fee income
See RoAs could enhance further
Expect asset quality headwinds to also abate from H2 and expect a normalcy from FY27 onwards
Culmination of all these factors will ensure healthy improvement in earnings and thereby return ratios
Expect earnings CAGR of 39% over FY26-FY27
Stock is trading at an attractive valuation of ~0.9x on FY27e book
On India Spirits
Jefferies
United Spirits – Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,570
Radico Khaitan – Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 3,590
Allied Blenders – Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 620
Spirits category offers premiumisation led strong growth potential
See double-digit top-line CAGR across companies and a meaningful room to expand margins
Radico (top pick) leads on growth (>35% EPS Cagr)
United Spirits offers favorable risk-reward after >20% stock correction
Allied Blenders is a dark horse, with meaningful upside but execution holds the key
On India Strategy
Jefferies
The Bottom up market
Weak FPI positioning & large India underperformance
This implies that any potential good news on India-US trade can cause a sharp market upswing
But beyond that, returns might be muted given the potentially large equity supply & high PE / weak earnings
Strong domestic buying should prevent downside though
A sideways market would be great for bottom-up ideas
Changes In Model Portfolio
Addition/Weight Increase – Bajaj Finance, Radico Khaitan and GMR Airports
Deletion/Weight Decrease – Bandhan Bank, ITC & Infosys
Move IT to Underweight by trimming the weight of Infosys as AI adoptions weakens the growth outlook and recent upmove captures gains
Overweight on lenders is maintained, with Bajaj Finance replacing Bandhan
Bajaj Finance could capture any post GST cut consumption upside
Add Radico Khaitan, which is a fast growing spirits franchise
GST uncertainty on ITC makes us remove the same
Add some weight on GMR as it is evolving into a diversified consumer platform from being a utility airport operator
On Havells
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 1,720 from Rs 1,660
Well positioned for growth revival in electrical/durables
Q2 will be disrupted by GST implementation uncertainty
Would see any share price weakness as opportunity to build on positions in the stock
Shares have not corrected much, believe earnings growth revival can drive up multiples and lead valuations higher
On Autos
HSBC
Demand recovery vs heightened expectations
Led by GST-driven price cuts we factor in 200-300 bps higher CAGR over the next 4-5 years across Auto segments
Share prices are up 6-17% since the GST revisions announced on 15 August, so are now likely to track earnings growth
Growth could be front-end loaded, leading us to lift our FY27/28 EPS estimates 4-14% across companies
Maruti – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 17,000 from Rs 14,000
Hyundai – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 2,800 from Rs 2,300
M&M – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,570
Tata Motors – Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 770 from Rs 730
Ashok Leyland – Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 145 from Rs 130
Escorts – Maintain Reduce; Hike target price to Rs 3,400 from Rs 3,000
Bajaj Auto – Maintain Hold; Hike to target price Rs 10,000 from Rs 9,700
Eicher – Maintain hold; Hike target price to Rs 7,000 from Rs 5,800
TVS – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 4,000 from Rs 3,500
Ola – Maintain Hold; Hike target price to Rs 55 from Rs 49
Ather Energy – Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 600 from Rs 450
On CPI Data
Morgan Stanley
Benign Trend in CPI
Disinflationary Pressures to Continue
Headline CPI ticked up to 2.1% YoY in Aug, due to a softer decline in food prices while core CPI remains range-bound
Lower CPI forecast to 2.5% for FY26, building in a benign CPI trend and deflationary impact from GST
Expect the RBI to ease in Oct policy with risk of further easing
On Eicher Motors
Goldman Sachs
Maintain Buy; Hike target price to Rs 7,300 from Rs 6,600
Surprised to the upside on quarter to date volume
Raise Q2 Royal estimates to 290k units (vs 261k units prior)
Implies +27% volume growth for Q2, well above the YTD underlying 2W industry growth
Pass on of GST rate cut could represent more upside optionality to FY26 and FY27 volume potential