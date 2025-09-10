Stock Picks Today: Aster DM, Ultratech, Supreme Industries, Amber Enterprises On Brokerages' Radar

Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Aster DM, Ultratech, Supreme Industries, Amber Enterprises On Brokerages' Radar
Aster DM Healthcare, UltraTech Cement, Supreme Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Astral, are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

10 Sep 2025, 08:26 AM IST i
Aster DM Healthcare Ltd., UltraTech Cement Ltd., Supreme Industries Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd., Astral Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

On Aster DM Healthcare

HSBC

  • Maintain buy with target price of Rs 680

  • Proposed merger of Aster with QCIL on track to close by Q4FY26

  • Both entities focusing on operational ramp-up

  • QCIL focusing on talent, technology, and infrastructure to drive operational efficiency and higher profitability

  • Sustained growth in Kerala and Bengaluru markets key amid rising competition

On Astral

UBS

  • Initiate buy with target price of Rs 1,800

  • Consistent performer; an upcycle underway

  • Well positioned to deliver strong performance

  • Industry tailwinds to support pipes outperformance track record

  • Other segments steady; prudent capex to aid FCF and RoCE

On Supreme Industries

UBS

  • Initiate sell with target price of Rs 3,500

  • Testing times ahead for industry leader

  • Multiple challenges ahead

  • Bigger growth challenges compared to peers

  • Overshooting capex, sluggish return profile and unclear succession

On UltraTech Cement

CLSA

  • Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 13,500

  • Ultratech was optimistic of a demand recovery in H2 helped by recent government measures

  • GST cut must be fully passed through, it provides some headroom for medium term price increase

  • Removal of coal cess will reduce cost by Rs 20/t

  • Benefit for companies with higher coal proportion in the mix is likely to be higher

  • Cost savings target of Rs 300/T remains intact with Rs 86/T already achieved so far

  • In wires and cables, focus remains on capacity ramp-up and RoCEs

On Amber Enterprises India 

Goldman Sachs

  • Maintain neutral and hikes target price to Rs 7,330 from Rs 6,950

  • Estimate PCB manufacturing can contribute upto 12% of Amber’s revenues and 26% of EBITDA by FY30

  • Expect Amber to more than double its overall share of the bare PCB market in India

  • Export opportunity will be limited

On Capital Goods

JP Morgan

  • Pockets of opportunity amidst a capex breather

  • Capex set to grow at about 10-11% over medium term

  • Stock prices factoring in a large part of that deceleration

  • A 10% growth environment offers pockets of opportunity for healthy earnings growth

  • Stick to growth and visibility: Prefer L&T, CG Power, Cummins and Thermax

  • Trading multiples are now cheaper

Stock Ratings

  • Thermax: Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 3,869

  • Cummins: Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 4,649

  • CG Power: Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 840

  • Praj Industries: Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 403

  • ABB: Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 5,639

  • Siemens: Initiate Underweight with target price of Rs 2,795

  • BHEL: Initiate Underweight with target price of Rs 185

