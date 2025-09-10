Stock Picks Today: Aster DM, Ultratech, Supreme Industries, Amber Enterprises On Brokerages' Radar
Aster DM Healthcare, UltraTech Cement, Supreme Industries, Amber Enterprises India, Astral, are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
On Aster DM Healthcare
HSBC
Maintain buy with target price of Rs 680
Proposed merger of Aster with QCIL on track to close by Q4FY26
Both entities focusing on operational ramp-up
QCIL focusing on talent, technology, and infrastructure to drive operational efficiency and higher profitability
Sustained growth in Kerala and Bengaluru markets key amid rising competition
On Astral
UBS
Initiate buy with target price of Rs 1,800
Consistent performer; an upcycle underway
Well positioned to deliver strong performance
Industry tailwinds to support pipes outperformance track record
Other segments steady; prudent capex to aid FCF and RoCE
On Supreme Industries
UBS
Initiate sell with target price of Rs 3,500
Testing times ahead for industry leader
Multiple challenges ahead
Bigger growth challenges compared to peers
Overshooting capex, sluggish return profile and unclear succession
On UltraTech Cement
CLSA
Maintain outperform with target price of Rs 13,500
Ultratech was optimistic of a demand recovery in H2 helped by recent government measures
GST cut must be fully passed through, it provides some headroom for medium term price increase
Removal of coal cess will reduce cost by Rs 20/t
Benefit for companies with higher coal proportion in the mix is likely to be higher
Cost savings target of Rs 300/T remains intact with Rs 86/T already achieved so far
In wires and cables, focus remains on capacity ramp-up and RoCEs
On Amber Enterprises India
Goldman Sachs
Maintain neutral and hikes target price to Rs 7,330 from Rs 6,950
Estimate PCB manufacturing can contribute upto 12% of Amber’s revenues and 26% of EBITDA by FY30
Expect Amber to more than double its overall share of the bare PCB market in India
Export opportunity will be limited
On Capital Goods
JP Morgan
Pockets of opportunity amidst a capex breather
Capex set to grow at about 10-11% over medium term
Stock prices factoring in a large part of that deceleration
A 10% growth environment offers pockets of opportunity for healthy earnings growth
Stick to growth and visibility: Prefer L&T, CG Power, Cummins and Thermax
Trading multiples are now cheaper
Stock Ratings
Thermax: Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 3,869
Cummins: Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 4,649
CG Power: Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 840
Praj Industries: Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 403
ABB: Initiate Neutral with target price of Rs 5,639
Siemens: Initiate Underweight with target price of Rs 2,795
BHEL: Initiate Underweight with target price of Rs 185