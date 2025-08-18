Stock Picks Today: Ashok Leyland, Anupam Rasayan, BPCL, Vodafone Idea On Brokerages' Radar
Ashok Leyland Ltd., Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., and Vodafone Idea Ltd. are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary
Analysts have shared their insights, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlook for these firms, broadly based on the first-quarter financial results.
Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
India Rating Upgrade – Brokerage Views
BofA
Upgrade gives sentiment boost but market impact may be limited
Tariff uncertainty still weighs on growth outlook
Fiscal and monetary support may be needed if tariffs impact growth
Kotak Securities
Upgrade driven by fiscal consolidation and strong growth
Fiscal factors remain weakest; upgrade supported by supplemental adjustments
Future upgrades depend on continued fiscal prudence, possibly closer to decade’s end
Morgan Stanley
Upgrade positive for macro; likely to attract capital flows
Should improve cost of capital outlook
Citi
Earlier-than-expected upgrade reflects strong fiscal commitment
Market to watch if fiscal consolidation continues or loosens to support growth
One-agency upgrade may not lift debt inflows immediately but should improve investor sentiment
UBS
Upgrade lifts India one step above lowest investment grade
Benefits SOEs and may extend to most Indian banks
Private company upgrades to remain limited to those capped by sovereign rating
Boosts medium-term confidence in Indian credit
JPMorgan
Upgrade seen as unambiguously positive
Expected to lower risk premia and borrowing costs
S&P believes potential 50% tariff would not significantly hurt India’s growth
Technicals – CLSA (Laurence Balanco)
Nifty near pivotal support zone at 24,000–24,043
Holding above this range supports further upside
India equities underperforming broader EM and China
India ETF vs China ETF ratio broken down; 8–13% downside potential
External factors like China’s recovery and EM flows remain key
Stability depends on holding the 24,000–24,043 level
Jefferies – Greed & Fear (Christopher Wood)
Trump policies driving China, Russia, India, Brazil closer
India singled out over tariffs, though China imports more Russian oil without similar punishment
A 50% US tariff would not alter bullish India view
India remains the strongest long-term structural story in Asia
Brokerages On Ashok Leyland
Jefferies
Maintained Hold rating; raised price target to Rs 120 from Rs 115
Demand subdued but margins healthy
Profitability focus appreciated, but valuation at 5.5x FY26 PB limits upside unless truck demand improves
BofA
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 146
Margins resilient; truck cycle fundamentals improving
Early signs of recovery in truck demand visible
Finance arm gets RBI approval, a step towards listing
Other Top Brokerage Calls
Jefferies on BPCL
Maintained Buy rating; raised price target to Rs 410 from Rs 370
Government compensation for LPG losses should support earnings and reduce net debt
Earnings outlook positive on range-bound crude given OPEC supply discipline
Valuation most attractive among peers; remains preferred OMC pick
Jefferies on Anupam Rasayan
Maintained Underperform rating; raised price target to Rs 625 from Rs 520
Q1 results strong, but valuations stretched
Agchem recovery continues; traction building in new pharma molecules
Management guides for 30% FY26 growth driven by exports and pharma/polymer strength
Execution expected to improve working capital from Q2
Jefferies on Aditya Birla Fashion
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 100
Better ethnic wear performance offset weak Pantaloons sales
Capital raise in TMRW expected to reduce equity support needs from ABFRL
Pantaloons subdued, partly due to Eid timing shift
Management expects stronger festive season and H2FY26 growth, alongside margin improvement
Morgan Stanley on Tata Chemicals
Maintained Overweight rating with price target of Rs 1,127
MD roadshow in Singapore and Hong Kong: sees balanced market outside China despite weaker demand in US and Europe
Pricing seen bottoming out
Focus on deleveraging over major new investments; exploring low-capex portfolio options
Aspiration to double profitability within five years
Citi on Shriram Finance
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 750
Truck rentals flat month-on-month, up 3–10% year-on-year across key routes
Tractor demand up 14–15% MoM on strong monsoon and Kharif sowing
Passenger car sales up 7% MoM after three months of decline
Two-wheeler sales fell 6–7% MoM and YoY
Fuel sales and toll collections dropped MoM due to rains; e-way bills down 3–4% MoM but up 10–13% YoY in June
Nomura on M&M
Maintained Buy rating with price target of Rs 3,736
Launched Vision 2027 and NU_IQ platform, marking a shift in design and technology
Believes new platform strengthens brand identity and competitive edge
Expects M&M to outperform peers; remains top sector pick
UBS on Vodafone Idea
Maintained Neutral rating with price target of Rs 8.5
Q1 FY26 broadly in line; market share loss slowed but continues
Net loss higher than forecast due to elevated interest charges