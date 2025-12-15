Stock Picks Today: Amber Enterprises, Federal Bank, Hyundai And More On Brokerages' Radar
Brokerages have also outlined sector trends across auto and steel sectors.
A host of global and domestic brokerages have released fresh views on PNB Housing Finance Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Hyundai Motor India Ltd., Siemens Ltd., Federal Bank Ltd., Amber Enterprises India Ltd. and Hindustan Zinc Ltd. ahead of Monday's session.
They have also shared outlook on the real estate space, among other sectors.
Morgan Stanley on PNB Housing Finance
Morgan Stanley maintains an Overweight rating with a target price of Rs 1,170.
The appointment of a new CEO removes a key leadership overhang on the stock.
With management clarity in place, investor focus shifts back to core financial performance.
The upcoming earnings call will be closely watched for commentary from the new MD and CEO.
Citi on Lupin
Citi maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 2,260.
The collaboration with PolyPeptide marks Lupin’s entry into the peptide and GLP-1 CDMO space.
The partnership is expected to create supply-chain synergies and improve access to regulated markets.
The CDMO business, currently EBITDA-negative, is seen turning profitable over time.
Citi on Hyundai
Citi maintains a Buy rating but has lowered the target price to Rs 2,700 from Rs 2,850.
The brokerage has cut estimates due to a softer outlook on volume growth.
Volume forecasts for FY26–FY28 have been reduced by around 1.2%.
EBIT estimates for the same period have been cut by 5–6% on expectations of lower ASPs.
Jefferies on Siemens
Jefferies maintains a Buy rating with a target price of Rs 3,895.
September-quarter results beat expectations on both revenue and margins.
Margins in the mobility segment are expected to expand in the coming quarters.
Kavach and signaling are seen as large growth opportunities for the company.
Localisation, pricing and cost optimization are expected to support order execution.
UBS on Federal Bank
UBS maintains a Buy rating and has raised the target price to Rs 310 from Rs 250.
Operating metrics are expected to continue improving in the near term.
The pace of improvement in operating trends is likely to accelerate over the medium term.
The recent capital raise is seen as positive for return on assets.
CASA deposit growth remains a key area to watch.
HSBC on Real Estate
HSBC maintains a Buy rating on Godrej Properties, DLF, Prestige Estates and Sobha.
Real estate stocks have underperformed despite healthy presales momentum.
Investors remain focused on cash flow generation and project completions.
Cash flows and execution are expected to improve by the end of FY26.
Overall industry health remains strong with low inventory and controlled debt levels.
JPMorgan on Amber Enterprises
JPMorgan maintains a Neutral rating with a target price of Rs 7,400.
The recovery in the air-conditioner segment is expected to take time.
Management has reiterated guidance and ruled out further fund-raising.
Consumer durables demand is expected to normalize by the fourth quarter.
The outlook for the electronics division has been reiterated.
Jefferies on Hindustan Zinc
Jefferies initiates coverage with a Buy rating and a target price of Rs 660.
The stock offers exposure to rising silver and zinc prices along with a strong dividend yield.
Hindustan Zinc benefits from first-decile zinc mining costs.
Earnings per share are expected to grow strongly despite modest volume growth.
The brokerage sees robust cash flows, high ROE and EPS estimates well above Street forecasts.