Stock Picks Today: Adani Ports, TCS, Godrej Consumer On Brokerages' Radar

Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Adani Ports, TCS, Godrej Consumer On Brokerages' Radar
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms.

11 Sep 2025, 08:41 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>These are the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. (Image source: Envato)</p></div>
These are the companies garnering brokerage commentary today. (Image source: Envato)
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Energy Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.

Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:

Citi On OMCs

  • OMC stocks are experiencing conflicting market forces

  • Positives being obscured by perceived negatives

  • Stay in the bullish camp, recognising several undeniable strengths

  • See robust earnings momentum, sustained gov’t support, and attractive dividend yields

  • Market sentiment is being weighed down by concerns over Russian crude imports and potential fuel price cuts or excise duty hikes

  • Recent share price declines, present a compelling entry point for investors

  • Remain constructive on HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL, favouring them over their upstream counterparts

  • IOCL – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 190

  • BPCL – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 440

  • HPCL – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 530

On Adani Ports 

Jefferies

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,815

  • Management guides for 1 billon tonnes cargo volume by 2030, led by domestic ports and international expansion

  • Focus on absolute Ebitda growth versus volume growth alone was reiterated, led by margin expansion and integrated logistics

  • Management remains confident of achieving 14-19% YoY Ebitda growth in FY26E and 12-14% YoY volume growth

  • USA tariffs have had limited impact on port volumes as per management

  • Capital allocation focus remains

Macquarie

  • Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,650

  • Investing for long-term growth

  • Well positioned to capitalise on India's long-term trade potential

  • It has strategic presence and integration of logistics offerings

  • Resilience is supported by a diversified port and cargo mix

  • International volumes and logistics ramp-up would further drive growth

  • Robust cash flow provides growth capacity

Jefferies India Strategy

  • New bottom-up top ideas has 25 BUYs and 8 UPFs out of a 223 stock coverage

  • Fresh inclusion to Buys are Reliance, Coforge, Siemens Energy, Adani Ports, AWL Agri, Sun Pharma, Mankind and GMR Airports

  • New Underperform ideas are Delhivery and HPCL

  • 2 of the previous Underperform ideas – Hero Moto and Dixon have been upgraded to Hold

Cantor on Adani Energy

  • Assume Overweight with target price of Rs 1,048

  • Continues to grow across regulated and contracted transmission, increasing revenue from smart-meter annuities, and enhancing distribution efficiency

  • Revenue is expected to better reflect assets commissioned from Q2

  • Sector fundamentals stay strong

  • Increasing demand and the push for renewable energy are accelerating the development of grid infrastructure and digital metering

GS India Strategy

  • GST cuts are a tailwind for India earnings

  • Earnings could increase by 1% for MSCI India ex-financials

  • MSCI India will see an effective GST rate cut of around 200 bps

  • 14% of MSCI India ex-financials revenue is exposed to GST rate cuts

  • GST cuts could directly support earnings through higher volume growth

  • Overweight view on consumer-sensitives

  • Raise cement and consumer-durables to marketweight on potential GST tailwinds and ongoing mass consumption revival

CLSA on TCS

  • Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 4,279

  • No material change in the demand outlook due to global macro uncertainty

  • FY26 international growth is expected to be better than company overall growth

  • Infosys share buyback proposal can invigorate buyback talks at TCS too

  • Attractive valuation and positive narratives around a share buyback, US Fed rate cuts, global AI spending and the resolution of the US-India trade war, which could lead to a stock rerating

CLSA Price Action

  • The outlook for the Nifty remains unchanged as price action continues to oscillate near a pivotal support zone

  • A key technical level anchored around the 24,000-24,043 range

  • Zone is defined by the 200DMA and the upper boundary of the February-April double bottom pattern

  • As long as the price action holds above this critical support level, there is a case for upside target of 26,333

  • A break above the 50DMA and the 24,905-25,088 area would provide some evidence that the market is attempting to resume its advance towards the 26,333 area

Macquarie on Consumer

  • Analysing impact of unrest in Nepal and Indonesia

  • Godrej Consumer sees 14% of FY25 sales from Indonesia

  • Dabur sees 8% of FY25 sales from Nepal

  • ITC sees 3% of FY25 sales from Nepal

  • Berger Paints sees 2% of FY25 sales from Nepal

  • Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Hindustan Unilever see 1% of FY25 sales

  • Britannia and Nestle see around 1% of FY25 sales

