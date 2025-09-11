Stock Picks Today: Adani Ports, TCS, Godrej Consumer On Brokerages' Radar
Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd., Adani Energy Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., are among the companies garnering brokerage commentary today.
Analysts have shared their insights and, in several cases, revised their target prices based on their updated fundamental outlooks for these firms. Here are the key analyst calls to watch out for today:
Citi On OMCs
OMC stocks are experiencing conflicting market forces
Positives being obscured by perceived negatives
Stay in the bullish camp, recognising several undeniable strengths
See robust earnings momentum, sustained gov’t support, and attractive dividend yields
Market sentiment is being weighed down by concerns over Russian crude imports and potential fuel price cuts or excise duty hikes
Recent share price declines, present a compelling entry point for investors
Remain constructive on HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL, favouring them over their upstream counterparts
IOCL – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 190
BPCL – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 440
HPCL – Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 530
On Adani Ports
Jefferies
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 1,815
Management guides for 1 billon tonnes cargo volume by 2030, led by domestic ports and international expansion
Focus on absolute Ebitda growth versus volume growth alone was reiterated, led by margin expansion and integrated logistics
Management remains confident of achieving 14-19% YoY Ebitda growth in FY26E and 12-14% YoY volume growth
USA tariffs have had limited impact on port volumes as per management
Capital allocation focus remains
Macquarie
Maintain Overweight; Hike target price to Rs 1,760 from Rs 1,650
Investing for long-term growth
Well positioned to capitalise on India's long-term trade potential
It has strategic presence and integration of logistics offerings
Resilience is supported by a diversified port and cargo mix
International volumes and logistics ramp-up would further drive growth
Robust cash flow provides growth capacity
Jefferies India Strategy
New bottom-up top ideas has 25 BUYs and 8 UPFs out of a 223 stock coverage
Fresh inclusion to Buys are Reliance, Coforge, Siemens Energy, Adani Ports, AWL Agri, Sun Pharma, Mankind and GMR Airports
New Underperform ideas are Delhivery and HPCL
2 of the previous Underperform ideas – Hero Moto and Dixon have been upgraded to Hold
Cantor on Adani Energy
Assume Overweight with target price of Rs 1,048
Continues to grow across regulated and contracted transmission, increasing revenue from smart-meter annuities, and enhancing distribution efficiency
Revenue is expected to better reflect assets commissioned from Q2
Sector fundamentals stay strong
Increasing demand and the push for renewable energy are accelerating the development of grid infrastructure and digital metering
GS India Strategy
GST cuts are a tailwind for India earnings
Earnings could increase by 1% for MSCI India ex-financials
MSCI India will see an effective GST rate cut of around 200 bps
14% of MSCI India ex-financials revenue is exposed to GST rate cuts
GST cuts could directly support earnings through higher volume growth
Overweight view on consumer-sensitives
Raise cement and consumer-durables to marketweight on potential GST tailwinds and ongoing mass consumption revival
CLSA on TCS
Maintain Outperform with target price of Rs 4,279
No material change in the demand outlook due to global macro uncertainty
FY26 international growth is expected to be better than company overall growth
Infosys share buyback proposal can invigorate buyback talks at TCS too
Attractive valuation and positive narratives around a share buyback, US Fed rate cuts, global AI spending and the resolution of the US-India trade war, which could lead to a stock rerating
CLSA Price Action
The outlook for the Nifty remains unchanged as price action continues to oscillate near a pivotal support zone
A key technical level anchored around the 24,000-24,043 range
Zone is defined by the 200DMA and the upper boundary of the February-April double bottom pattern
As long as the price action holds above this critical support level, there is a case for upside target of 26,333
A break above the 50DMA and the 24,905-25,088 area would provide some evidence that the market is attempting to resume its advance towards the 26,333 area
Macquarie on Consumer
Analysing impact of unrest in Nepal and Indonesia
Godrej Consumer sees 14% of FY25 sales from Indonesia
Dabur sees 8% of FY25 sales from Nepal
ITC sees 3% of FY25 sales from Nepal
Berger Paints sees 2% of FY25 sales from Nepal
Asian Paints, Kansai Nerolac and Hindustan Unilever see 1% of FY25 sales
Britannia and Nestle see around 1% of FY25 sales