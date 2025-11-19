Stock Picks Today: Adani Energy, LG Electronics, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Capital, Axis Bank On Brokerages' Radar

Business NewsMarketsStock Picks Today: Adani Energy, LG Electronics, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Capital, Axis Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Other stocks in focus include Solar Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.

19 Nov 2025, 08:50 AM IST i
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Adani Energy Solutions, LG Electronics, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Capital, Axis Bank and more on Wednesday.

They also offered their outlook on the transport and logistics space.

Read on to know more:

IDBI Capital on Adani Energy Solutions

  • Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,195

  • Wired for the future

  • Large market size opportunity in transmission space

  • Well-poised in the smart-metering business and chasing growth via the energy solutions business

  • With a strong order book in smart meters’ division and work-in-hand in the transmission divisions

  • Project an Ebitda CAGR of 33% over FY23-27

  • Believe Adani Energy has a strong Ebitda visibility for the future

Investec on PVR Inox

  • Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 1,215

  • Q3 has started on a strong note from the industry box office perspective

  • PVR Inox’s exact box office revenue will depend on the language mix

  • See meaningful number of smaller titles contributing to the performance thus far

  • Upcoming pipeline is strong and skewed towards languages where PVR has a higher share

  • Pencil in only a modest 13% box office growth for PVR

  • Reckon Q3 is likely to be ahead of expectations

  • December, historically an important month, remains key to Q3 outperformance

Jefferies on Transport & Logistics

  • Major Ports drive Oct 2025 port volume growth

  • India Port container cargo rose 9% in Oct 2025, led by 13% growth in Major Ports

  • Overall volume was subdued at 3%; 12% growth at Major ports was offset by 6% decline at Minor Ports

  • Gujarat Ports saw a 4% decline

  • Indian Railways (IR) total container volumes rose 6%, indicating market share loss

  • Truck freight rates in key routes saw a 3-7% rise due to the festive season

Morgan Stanley on LG Electronics

  • Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 1,864

  • Top-tier consumer durables franchise in India

  • LG stands out across many categories in a highly competitive consumer durables market

  • LG has industry-leading margins and best-in-class capital efficiencies

  • Expect revenues & margins to be driven by its new capacity

  • See greater contribution from exports and B2B business

Goldman Sachs on Solar Industries

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 18,215

  • Another order lifts international defense order book to Rs 10,000 crore

  • This is the first major international order since Feb 2025

  • Ensures order book accretion in Q3 despite a pick-up in execution

  • Defense and international segment should be the key earnings’ growth driver going ahead

Goldman Sachs on Mahindra & Mahindra

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 4,200

  • Tractor growth opportunity of 9% CAGR over next 5-7 years vs 7% view in the past

  • Rapid opportunity in Growth gems which have potential to drive more value through this decade and beyond

  • SUV business – White space opportunity in compact SUVs with NU IQ platform

  • Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs – capacity build out focus – rare earth supply not concerning presently

Goldman Sachs on PTC Industries

  • Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 24,725

  • Capacity expansion at Mehsana to add competencies in industrial casting segment

  • Mehsana facility likely to be an important enabler increasing industrial castings revenue

  • Facility would benefit from an increasing trend among the global OEMs to diversify and de-risk their supply chain

JPMorgan on Hero MotoCorp

  • Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 6,850 from Rs 5,640

  • Market share stabilisation after several years of losses

  • An improving outlook due to a combination of new launches and judicious inventory management

  • Recent GST cuts, which seem to have revived the bottom half of 2W demand, where Hero thrives

  • Improving EV market share, which has been a weakness till now

  • Potential for a narrowing of the valuation discount

JPMorgan on Tata Capital

  • Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 370

  • Well-positioned, execution key to unlocking further value

  • RoA expansion from Tata Motors Finance turnaround and ramp-up of higher yielding segments

  • Forecast an FY26-28 net profit CAGR of 30%, with an RoE of 13.5-14.7% and ROA of 2.1%

  • Believe the risk-reward is favorable

JPMorgan on Cohance Lifesciences

  • Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight; Cut target price to Rs 640 from Rs 1,300

  • Execution uncertainty overshadows long-term prospects

  • Pharma CDMO - Near-term pressures persist, but long-term promise holds

  • API+ impacted by shipment delays; pipeline initiatives under way

  • Await clearer evidence of execution before turning more constructive

UBS on Axis Bank

  • Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,300

  • Sector tailwinds to support metrics

  • Credit cost in gradual decline; upgrade to Buy on supportive valuation

  • Easing pressure on liabilities likely to support loan growth

  • Valuation reasonable; improved metrics to support re-rating

UBS on IDFC First Bank

  • Downgrade to Sell from Neutral; Cut target price to Rs 75 from Rs 80

  • Credit cost to see limited improvement due to rising risks on SME book

  • Loan growth and margins outlook stable

  • Outperformance of 10% in past six months; valuation seems expensive

  • ROA upside remains modest

Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.

