Stock Picks Today: Adani Energy, LG Electronics, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Capital, Axis Bank On Brokerages' Radar
Other stocks in focus include Solar Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra.
Brokerages shared the latest views and insights on Adani Energy Solutions, LG Electronics, Hero MotoCorp, Tata Capital, Axis Bank and more on Wednesday.
They also offered their outlook on the transport and logistics space.
Read on to know more:
IDBI Capital on Adani Energy Solutions
Initiate Buy with target price of Rs 1,195
Wired for the future
Large market size opportunity in transmission space
Well-poised in the smart-metering business and chasing growth via the energy solutions business
With a strong order book in smart meters’ division and work-in-hand in the transmission divisions
Project an Ebitda CAGR of 33% over FY23-27
Believe Adani Energy has a strong Ebitda visibility for the future
Investec on PVR Inox
Maintain Hold with target price of Rs 1,215
Q3 has started on a strong note from the industry box office perspective
PVR Inox’s exact box office revenue will depend on the language mix
See meaningful number of smaller titles contributing to the performance thus far
Upcoming pipeline is strong and skewed towards languages where PVR has a higher share
Pencil in only a modest 13% box office growth for PVR
Reckon Q3 is likely to be ahead of expectations
December, historically an important month, remains key to Q3 outperformance
Jefferies on Transport & Logistics
Major Ports drive Oct 2025 port volume growth
India Port container cargo rose 9% in Oct 2025, led by 13% growth in Major Ports
Overall volume was subdued at 3%; 12% growth at Major ports was offset by 6% decline at Minor Ports
Gujarat Ports saw a 4% decline
Indian Railways (IR) total container volumes rose 6%, indicating market share loss
Truck freight rates in key routes saw a 3-7% rise due to the festive season
Morgan Stanley on LG Electronics
Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 1,864
Top-tier consumer durables franchise in India
LG stands out across many categories in a highly competitive consumer durables market
LG has industry-leading margins and best-in-class capital efficiencies
Expect revenues & margins to be driven by its new capacity
See greater contribution from exports and B2B business
Goldman Sachs on Solar Industries
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 18,215
Another order lifts international defense order book to Rs 10,000 crore
This is the first major international order since Feb 2025
Ensures order book accretion in Q3 despite a pick-up in execution
Defense and international segment should be the key earnings’ growth driver going ahead
Goldman Sachs on Mahindra & Mahindra
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 4,200
Tractor growth opportunity of 9% CAGR over next 5-7 years vs 7% view in the past
Rapid opportunity in Growth gems which have potential to drive more value through this decade and beyond
SUV business – White space opportunity in compact SUVs with NU IQ platform
Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs – capacity build out focus – rare earth supply not concerning presently
Goldman Sachs on PTC Industries
Maintain Buy with target price of Rs 24,725
Capacity expansion at Mehsana to add competencies in industrial casting segment
Mehsana facility likely to be an important enabler increasing industrial castings revenue
Facility would benefit from an increasing trend among the global OEMs to diversify and de-risk their supply chain
JPMorgan on Hero MotoCorp
Upgrade to Overweight from Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 6,850 from Rs 5,640
Market share stabilisation after several years of losses
An improving outlook due to a combination of new launches and judicious inventory management
Recent GST cuts, which seem to have revived the bottom half of 2W demand, where Hero thrives
Improving EV market share, which has been a weakness till now
Potential for a narrowing of the valuation discount
JPMorgan on Tata Capital
Initiate Overweight with target price of Rs 370
Well-positioned, execution key to unlocking further value
RoA expansion from Tata Motors Finance turnaround and ramp-up of higher yielding segments
Forecast an FY26-28 net profit CAGR of 30%, with an RoE of 13.5-14.7% and ROA of 2.1%
Believe the risk-reward is favorable
JPMorgan on Cohance Lifesciences
Downgrade to Neutral from Overweight; Cut target price to Rs 640 from Rs 1,300
Execution uncertainty overshadows long-term prospects
Pharma CDMO - Near-term pressures persist, but long-term promise holds
API+ impacted by shipment delays; pipeline initiatives under way
Await clearer evidence of execution before turning more constructive
UBS on Axis Bank
Upgrade to Buy from Neutral; Hike target price to Rs 1,500 from Rs 1,300
Sector tailwinds to support metrics
Credit cost in gradual decline; upgrade to Buy on supportive valuation
Easing pressure on liabilities likely to support loan growth
Valuation reasonable; improved metrics to support re-rating
UBS on IDFC First Bank
Downgrade to Sell from Neutral; Cut target price to Rs 75 from Rs 80
Credit cost to see limited improvement due to rising risks on SME book
Loan growth and margins outlook stable
Outperformance of 10% in past six months; valuation seems expensive
ROA upside remains modest
Disclaimer: NDTV Profit is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.