Stock Pickers' Market? This Market Veteran Warns 'Tough Year Ahead'

Agarwal pointed out that the message is clear in the numbers and the data is not as "mixed" as some might hope. "The data is downbeat, we want to see them as mixed. Nifty 50 earnings growth for this quarter is 4% and broader market growth is at 6% or 6.5%, which is at a three-year low. The consumption revival is not showing up on the numbers yet," he said.

There is a positive pinch of salt and strong reasons to back it, he acknowledges, as the tax rebate and interest rate cut is showing some demand build. Noting that this needs to be watched, the numbers are weak compared to the last quarter, according to the expert.

He also stressed the need for a focused domestic approach, highlighting that even before the current trade war and the tariffs started, the economy had been showing signs of a slowdown and earnings had also shown signs of slipping, which was purely domestic.

"Consumption is not picking up, job creation has not happened and capex has slowed down, that needs to be addressed. Whatever is happening to global trade has only one implication. Global trade and export will slow down. So I think financial year 2026 could be tough, a lot needs to be done domestically as well," he noted.