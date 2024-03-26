Stock Of The Day: Uno Minda — Analyst Views, Key Levels

Nomura Research said Uno Minda has a strong track record of scaling up new segments as seen previously with its entry in alloy wheels, sensors and lights.

The company already has a strong EV two-wheeler portfolio with a Rs 35,000 kit value and this agreement expands capability to the electric passenger car segment. The agreement will help develop a local manufacturing base for home chargers in India and also drive import substitution.

The addressable opportunity to be limited to car makers for now. As the EV car industry picks up over the longer term, the growth potential could be much higher, according to Nomura.

Most brokerages are positive on the stock and see an average return potential of 13%.