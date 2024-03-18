Stock Of The Day: Torrent Power —Analysts View, Key Levels To Watch

Torrent Power Ltd. has received a letter of award for setting up of a 300-megawatt grid-connected wind-solar hybrid project.

The letter of award for the project worth Rs 3,650 crore was given by Torrent Power Ltd. – Distribution Unit, according to an exchange filing.

Shares of the company were trading 6.05% higher at Rs 1,225.85 per share on the NSE, compared to a 0.21% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 10:13 a.m. on Monday.

Torrent Power's stock has risen 3.96% in a month and surged 127.89% in a year.