Stock Of The Day: Tejas Networks In 20% Upper Circuit After Q4 Results — Key Levels

Tejas Networks Ltd. reported a net profit in the fourth quarter of financial year 2024. Its revenue jumped over fourfold quarter-on-quarter to Rs 1,327 crore, while its order book stood at over Rs 8,200 crore, out of which Rs 7,900 crore came from India. The company's profit stood at Rs 147 crore in the March quarter in comparison to a loss of Rs 2.5 crore.

In fiscal 2024, revenue more than doubled to Rs 2,471 crore, while profit surged nearly fourfold to Rs 63 crore. Its market capitalisation also rose 151% to Rs 18,577 crore.

Shares of the data networking products company hit an upper circuit of 20% to an all-time high of Rs 1,088.25 apiece on the NSE. The stock has risen 40% in the last five sessions and 71% in the last 12 months.