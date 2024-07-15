"Tanla Platforms Ltd. has signed commercial agreement with a global tech major on its product Wisely Anti-Phishing platform, to combat scams on their messaging platform by identifying fraudulent phone numbers, according to an exchange filing.Wisely ATP protects customers against SMS phishing, according to Tanla Platforms' website. It leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning for this. The company is expected to announce its first-quarter results on July 18.Shares of Tanla Platforms surged over 14% intraday on Monday after the company signed the agreement. They pared gains to trade 8.99% higher to Rs 1,038.50 per share at 10:44 a.m., compared to a 0.36% gain in the NSE Nifty 50..Multibagger IREDA Shares Hit Fresh Record After Q1 Profit Jumps 30%.Resistance level: Rs 1,100 per share (six-month high).Support level: Rs 925 apiece (one-month low)..Brokerage Views: Citi On HCLTech, Coal India; Nuvama On DMart And More.The two brokerages tracking the company have 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The 12-month analysts' consensus price target implies a potential upside of 20.6%..Stock Market Live: Nifty, Sensex Rise As HCLTech, ITC, TCS Lead Gains"