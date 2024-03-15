Stock Of The Day: Sundaram Clayton Promoter Pares Stake—Key Levels To Watch

Sundaram Clayton Ltd. promoter Venu Srinivasan sold a 7% stake in the company on Thursday for Rs 175 crore through an open market transaction.

Srinivasan sold 14,16,247 shares, according to bulk deal data on the National Stock Exchange. The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 1,240 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 175.61 crore.

Shares of Sundaram Clayton were trading 1.79% higher at Rs 1,279 per share, compared to a 0.61% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 at 10:17 a.m.