Stock Of The Day: Signatureglobal Hits Life High After Record Pre-Sales — Outlook, Key Levels To Watch
The developer sold homes worth Rs 3,600 crore at its luxury Gurugram project ahead of the official launch.
Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. extended gains to a new all-time high on Monday as the positive sentiment after reporting record pre-sales of luxury homes in a Gurugram project.
The developer sold homes worth Rs 3,600 crore at its luxury De Luxu DXP in Sector 37D, Gurugram along the Dwarka Expressway ahead of the official launch.
The project spread over 16.5 acres, representing a sales potential of 2.7 million sq. ft., received demand for more than 5.4 times of the number of units available for sale. The project comprises 1,008 three-bedroom (3BHK), 3.5BHK, and 4.5BHK apartments and penthouses.
Shares of Signatureglobal jumped as much as 2.37% to hit a new record high at Rs 1,423.95. The scrip was trading 1.37% higher as of 9:41 a.m. compared to a 0.06% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.
Key Levels To Watch
Support: Rs 1,320 (two-week low)
Resistance: Unknown (At life highs)
Business Outlook
Signatureglobal's pre-sales grew 41% year-on-year to Rs 3,124.1 crore during the nine months ended December, according to an exchange filing. The price realisation rose 30.6% to Rs 9,800 per sq. ft. during the period and total collections rose 57% year-on-year to Rs 2,096.5 crore.
The company's net debt declined to Rs 843.6 crore as of Dec. 31, 2023, from Rs 1,093.9 crore as of March 31, 2023. The company aims to keep net debt below 1x the projected operating surplus for the ongoing financial year 2024.
The company has a 19% market share in Delhi NCR in the affordable and mid-housing segment, and 30% in Gurugram.