Stock Of The Day: Signatureglobal Hits Life High After Record Pre-Sales — Outlook, Key Levels To Watch

Signatureglobal (India) Ltd. extended gains to a new all-time high on Monday as the positive sentiment after reporting record pre-sales of luxury homes in a Gurugram project.

The developer sold homes worth Rs 3,600 crore at its luxury De Luxu DXP in Sector 37D, Gurugram along the Dwarka Expressway ahead of the official launch.

The project spread over 16.5 acres, representing a sales potential of 2.7 million sq. ft., received demand for more than 5.4 times of the number of units available for sale. The project comprises 1,008 three-bedroom (3BHK), 3.5BHK, and 4.5BHK apartments and penthouses.

Shares of Signatureglobal jumped as much as 2.37% to hit a new record high at Rs 1,423.95. The scrip was trading 1.37% higher as of 9:41 a.m. compared to a 0.06% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50.

