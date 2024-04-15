Stock Of The Day: Senco Gold Shines With Positive Demand Outlook In FY25— Key Levels

Senco Gold Ltd. reported a growth in its revenue and volumes in financial year 2024 despite rising gold prices and market volatility. Revenue of the jeweller jumped 28% in the last fiscal and 39% year-on-year in the quarter ended March, according to a business update. Its volumes also rose, with gold reporting a 13% increase and diamonds seeing a 19% growth in fiscal 2024.

Shares of Senco Gold were trading 17.55% higher on the NSE, compared to a 0.62% fall in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 11:29 a.m. The stock has risen 132.06% in the last 12 months.