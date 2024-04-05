Stock Of The Day: Puravankara Sales Value Nearly Doubles In FY24 — Key Levels

Puravankara Ltd.'s sales value nearly doubled in the fourth quarter and full year ended March 2023.

Additionally, the company also achieved its highest-ever annual customer collections from the real estate business, which jumped 60% year-on-year to Rs 3,609 crore in FY24, according to an exchange filing.

The company launched eight new projects with a total developable area measuring 10.76 million square feet and a saleable area of 9.47 million square feet in the financial year 2023-2024, the filing said.

"With successful new launches and an optimistic outlook for upcoming projects, we are now focused on replenishing our inventory with new land acquisitions," said Managing Director Ashish Puravankara in the press release.