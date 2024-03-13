Stock Of The Day: ITC Logs Biggest Jump In Almost Four Years—Analysts View, Key Levels To Watch

ITC Ltd.'s largest public shareholder, British American Tobacco Plc, launched a block trade to sell 3.5% of its stake or 43.7 crore shares of the company. The impending share sale will reduce BAT's share from 29% to approximately 25.5%.

BAT will encounter a mandatory 180-day waiting period before it can consider reducing its stake further.

In a statement, the British cigarette maker said it will sell 43.69 crore shares, or 3.5% stake, of ITC. One of the large trades in ITC stock shows the same amount of shares changing hands at a price of Rs 439 apiece, for a total value of Rs 19,180 crore, as per Bloomberg data.

Shares of ITC jumped over 8% during morning trade, the highest jump since April 2020, propelling the benchmark index, Nifty50, by 50 points.