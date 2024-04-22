Stock Of The Day: Gujarat State Petronet — Analyst Views, Key Levels

The new tariff stands 64% below what the company was seeking. Lower capex, higher volumes and lower opex are the key reasons for the cut. The authorised levels by the gas regulatory stood drastically different than the company's.

Gujarat State Petronet claimed total future capex outgo of Rs 3,400 crore in its tariff filing, while the PNGRB considered Rs 1,800 crore. With respect to the operating expenditure, the PNGRB approved a future opex of Rs 2,600 crore, compared to the Rs 5,000 crore claimed by the company. In terms of volumes, the company assumed 26 million of standard cubic metres of gas per day while the regulator took a value of 31.7 mscmd.

Some of the assumptions by the company in the tariff filing were escalated, according to AK Tiwari, a member of the board.