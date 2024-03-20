Stock Of The Day: Eicher Motors Gets 'Buy' Upgrade From UBS—Analyst View, Key Levels

UBS upgraded Eicher Motors Ltd. to a 'buy' from 'neutral', as it expects the launch of its 450cc platform to address competition and growth concerns.

The brokerage also raised its target price from Rs 4,300 apiece to Rs 5,000 apiece.

Shares of Eicher Motors hit an intraday high of 6% and were trading 4.62% higher at 10:28 a.m. at Rs 3,885 per share, compared to a 0.4% decline in the NSE Nifty 50.