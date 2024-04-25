Stock Of The Day: Bharat Forge — Analyst Views, Key Levels to Watch

Most brokerages were defensive on the company at the end of previous quarter, expecting the next few months to see tapering in the US and European markets.

Now, most have turned constructive with BofA being the latest in pointing out that the widely expected downturn might remain elusive to say the least. It sees the truck market downcycle, if any in the second half of the current financial year, will be short-lived.

They highlighted that large global truck manufacturers point to steady demand fundamentals with good signs, such as spot truck rentals.