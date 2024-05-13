Stock Of The Day: ABB India Hits Record High — Key Levels, Analyst Views

ABB observed a strong growth momentum in orders in the first quarter of calendar year 2024. The company said the order book maintains a healthy mix of short as well as long-cycle opportunities. Its total orders surged to Rs 3,607 crore, the highest for the first quarter in the last five years.

The quarterly growth was mainly led by the electrification and process automation business area. This growth more than offset the sluggishness in areas like motion and robotics, discrete automation, it said.

The order backlog as of first quarter of 2024 stood at Rs 8,932 crore, up 25% year-on-year.

"The increased demand for technologically superior solutions, coupled with the government's capital-expenditure focus on new-age themes, such as energy efficiency, decarbonisation and digitalisation, has significantly driven our order momentum," it said in a release.