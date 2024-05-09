Shares of SKF India Ltd. surged 11.56% to Rs 5,100.00, a six-month high on Thursday after it reported over 42% rise in its net profit during January-March. It was pared gains to trade 6.97% higher at 4,890.00 as of 11:27 a.m., as compared to 0.73% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. .SKF India Q4 Results Review: Revenue Meets, Margin Misses Estimates: ICICI Direct.Shares of Piramal Enterprises Ltd. fell on Thursday after its fourth-quarter profit missed analysts' estimates by a wide margin, prompting most brokerages to cut both ratings and target price on the stock.Shares of the company fell as much as 6.38% to Rs 838 apiece, the lowest level since April 22. It pared gains to trade 4.49% lower at Rs 855 apiece as of 10:25 a.m. This compares to a 0.63% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.The stock has fallen 4.44% on a year-to-date basis and 8.20% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 1.64 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 41.75.Out of the seven analysts tracking the company, two maintain a 'buy' rating, two recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell,' according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 4.4%..Piramal Enterprises Q4 Profit Rises To Rs 137 Crore.Shares of DLF Ltd. snapped a two-day decline and rose over 2% on Thursday.DLF Ltd. rose as much as 2.16% to Rs 870.95, the highest level since May 7. It was trading 0.93% higher at Rs 860.30 as of 10:33 a.m., as compared to 0.69% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.The scrip gained 99.09% in 12 months, and year-to-date basis, it has risen 17.83%. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 0.35 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 42.68.Out of 19 analysts tracking the company, 12 maintain a 'buy' rating, four recommend a 'hold,' and three suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 2.2%..Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. rose to Rs 2,256.75, the highest level since its listing on Jan 3, 1996. It was trading 2.29% higher at Rs 2,232.45 as of 11:00 a.m., as compared to 0.70% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index..The NSE Nifty Auto index rose to 22,994.55, the highest level since its inception on July 12, 2011. It was trading 1.45% higher at 22,783.90 as of 10:29 a.m. .Shares of Bajaj Consumer Care Ltd. fell to the lowest level since last Thursday as its net profit declined during January-March missing estimates.Its consolidated net profit fell 12.1% on the year to Rs 35.6 crore from Rs 40.5 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. the figures are below Bloomberg's estimates of Rs 41.54 crore.The scrip fell 6.84% to Rs 242.45, the lowest level since May 2. It was trading 6.32% down at Rs 243.90 as of 10:09 a.m., as compared to 0.32% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index.The scrip gained 40.55% in 12 months, and on year-to-date basis, it has risen 11.02%. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 5.3 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 56.54.Out of eight analysts tracking the company, eight maintain a 'buy' rating, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 10.1%..Volumes Coming Back; Market May Turn Unfavorable AgainUnderlying structure of US generic market getting worse as Volumes from India/China picking up againUS-based players are still holding up, contrary to perception of large scale exitsMarket fragmentation is increasingIndia’s volume share reached 65%;alarming from competition and regulatory standpointMaintain cautious stance on US Gx, prefer non-US Gx like torrent,Sun pharma & ciplaDr reddy, aurobindo & lupin expected to be most impacted once pricing trends turn unfavorableIncreasing volumes and competition from India are key reasons behind continued erosion in US Gx pricing.DLF Ltd. has sold properties worth Rs 5,590 crore in 3 days at its luxury project in Gurugram.Source: Exchange filing.Shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd. declined as much as 5.65% to Rs 3,290.00, the lowest level since Feb 22. It was trading 3.82% down at Rs 3,353.80 as of 9:49 a.m., as compared to 0.32% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 index. The scrip gained 41.59% in 12 months, and on year-to-date basis, it has declined 4.96%. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 10 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 32.98.Out of 36 analysts tracking the company, 31 maintain a 'buy' rating, three recommend a 'hold,' and two suggest 'sell', according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies an upside of 15.6%..Shares of Kirloskar Oil Engines jumped to hit their lifetime high after the company's net profit for the quarter ended March jumped 86.04% year-on-year to Rs 147 crore.The scrip rose as much as 13.14% to Rs 1,169.95 apiece, the highest level. It pared gains to trade 6% higher at Rs 1,095.10 apiece, as of 9:31 a.m. This compares to a 0.26% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index.It has risen 6.14% on a year-to-date basis and 67.8% in the last 12 months. Total traded volume so far in the day stood at 2.7 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 79.84, indicating that the stock may be overbought.Three analysts tracking the company have a 'buy' rating for the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average 12-month consensus price target implies a downside of 13.1%..India's benchmark indices opened lower on Thursday tracking declined in shares of Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Reliance Industries Ltd.As of 09:17 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 10.90 points or 0.05% lower at 22,291.60, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 67.27 points or 0.1% down at 73,399.12. The NSE Nifty 50 index has made a double bottom on intraday charts in range of 22,200-22,250 levels and sustenance above these could move higher to 22,600 levels, Vikas Jain, senior research analyst at Reliance Securities said. On the higher side crossover of 22,600 levels will witness a breakout while on the downside break down below 22,000 would trigger a sharp selloff. RSI is trending below the average line near the lower end of the range and we would witness some bounce. Highest call OI is at 22,500 strike while the downside the highest put OI is at 22,000 for the weekly expiry, he added..HDFC Bank Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Ltd., and Infosys Ltd. added to the index. Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., ITC Ltd., Tata Motors Ltd., and Tech Mahindra Ltd. weighed on the index. .On NSE, seven out of 12 sectors opened higher, two were flat, and three declined. The NSE Nifty FMCG declined the most among peers, and the NSE Nifty PSU Bank rose the most. .Broader markets were trading on a mixed note on BSE. The S&P BSE Midcap was trading 0.04% down, and the S&P BSE Smallcap was 0.10% higher. On BSE, 15 sectors were trading in positive, while five were trading in negative. The S&P BSE Auto was the top gainer, and the S&P BSE Capital Goods was the top loser. .Market breadth was skewed in favour of buyers. Around 1,655 stocks advanced, 1,146 stocks declined, and 102 stocks remained unchanged on BSE. .At pre--open, the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 77.70 points or 0.35% lower at 22,224.80, and the S&P BSE Sensex was 0.05% or 33.10 points higher at 73,499.49. .Nomura maintains REDUCE on Gujarat Gas; cuts target to Rs 470 (13.9% downside)4QFY24 results below estimates, impacted by lower-than-expected marginsCurrent volumes up at 11mmscmd, driven by Morbi and other regionsBelieve EoI for ceramic customers will enable volume recoveryExpect margins to be impacted as firm provides parity with propaneExpect GGL to have negative gross margins of Rs 0.8-1.4/scm on volumes over Q2-Q4FY25 Retain FY25-26 estimates.Motilal Oswal reiterated 'Buy' on Kajaria Ceramics and set the target price Rs 1,500 which implied 30% upside. Outlines a three-year mission; aims for strong growth across key segments\tEBITDA declined 2% YoY to Rs. 170 cr vs estimate of Rs. 210cr due to weak realizationsTargets tiles volume to 150msm in the next three years vs. 108msm in FY24 (at 12% CAGR).Guided the EBITDA margin to hover in the range of 15-17%. cut our EPS estimates by 3%/6% for FY25/26Should benefit from expected recovery in demand in FY25 and reduction in gas prices.The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.14%.It closed at 7.13% on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency strengthened by 3 paise to open at 83.48 against the U.S dollar.It closed at 83.51 on Wednesday.Source: Bloomberg.Citi Maintains BUY on Voltas with target price Rs 1,628 (earlier Rs 1,428); 17% upside potentialViews that Voltas continues to maintain AC industry leadership with decent marginInternational projects business continued to disappoint due to collection delaysProvisioning in project business is likely overProject business EBIT margin guidance is 4%-5%Capacity in RAC to increase to 2-2.5 mn units as Chennai manufacturing plant will be commissioned soonVoltas-Beko is slowly gaining market share in other consumer durable categories.Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd. received final US FDA approval for Retin-A cream, Valium injection and Cleocin T gelGets tentative US FDA approval for Mektovi tablet and Uptravi tabletSource: Exchange filing.NTPC Green Energy signs MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infra Technology.MoU for joint development of RE projects of up to 10 GW capacity in Maharashtra.Source: Exchange filing.Board approves merger of Piramal Enterprises with subsidiary Piramal Capital and Housing FinancePiramal Capital and Housing Finance to be renamed as Piramal FinancePiramal Enterprises shareholders to get 1 share of Piramal FinancePiramal Enterprises shareholders to also get 1 NCRPS worth `67 of Piramal Finance, subject to RBI approvalMerger process expected to be completed in 9-12 monthsAlert: PCHFL, an Upper Layer NBFC, is required to be mandatorily listed by September 2025Source: Exchange filing.Citi Research kept Buy on Larsen & Toubro Ltd., and set the price target of Rs 4,396, which implied 26% upside.Consolidated Q4FY24 revenue/EBITDA/PAT growth were broadly inlineBelives 10% order inflow growth guidance on strong base is a confidence boosterFY25 management guidance for flat margins in Projects & Manufacturing was bit underwhelming Retains as top pick given growth in capex in India and Middle East.U.S. Dollar Index at 105.52U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.51%\tBrent crude up 0.29% at $83.82 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.39% at $79.30 per barrel Bitcoin was down 0.11% at $61,499.53.Jefferies maintains 'hold' on BSE Ltd. and hikes target price to Rs 3,100.Operating Ebitda expanded 45% quarter-on-quarter.Earnings miss due to SEBI fees.Near-term margin face headwind from higher SEBI fees.Medium-term outlook remains healthy, and focus remains on business quality.Earnings-per-share hike of 1–3% for FY25–27..CLSA upgrades HCLTech from 'outperform' to 'buy' with a target price of Rs 1,524.Multiple positive structural steps in four–five years.Macro outlook and cost optimisation requirements favour HCLTech's business model.Most stable management among its peers.Higher dividend payout, FCF conversion to PAT.The target price of Rs 1,524 and dividend yield of 4.4% support 20% returns..Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.'s target price lowered to Rs 3,868.Indian IT is in an earnings downgrade cycle. This will remain.Multiple positive structural steps taken by HCLTech should support its multiple premium vs its history.Highest upside is Tech Mahindra Ltd. and lowest for sell-rated LTIMindtree Ltd.Hyperscalers' growth improved year-on-year compared to previous two quarters, due to Al-led demandMost mentioned cost optimisation is in the past and a strong demand revival is ahead.This demand may reach IT service companies in FY26..Nifty May futures up by 0.05% to 22,392.85 at a premium of 90.35 points.Nifty May futures open interest up by 5.64%.Nifty Bank May futures down by 0.26% to 48,221 at a premium of 200 points.Nifty Bank May futures open interest up by 5.73%.Nifty Options May 9 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,800 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options May 15 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 48,000 and maximum put open interest at 48,000..The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at Rs 83.51..Serum Institute Says It Had Disclosed Rare Side Effects Of Covishield In 2021.Adani Power: Promoter Gautam S Adani and Rajesh S Adani (on behalf of SB Adani Family Trust) revoked a pledge for 14.87 crore shares on May 7.Veranda Learning Solutions: Promoter Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, Kalpathi S Suresh created a pledge of 2 lakh shares each between May 2 and May 6..Chennai Petroleum Corp: Polunin Emerging Markets Small Cap Fund LLC sold 7.87 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 887.16 apiece..Vodafone Idea: Ghisallo Master Fund LP bought 19.04 crore shares (0.39%), Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius sold 19.04 crore shares (0.39%) at Rs 12.27 apiece..Citi Trims Vodafone Idea Stakeholding For Rs 233 Crore.Moved out of short-term ASM framework: Aegis Logistics, Lux Industries.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Tejas Networks.Ex/record dividend: GM Breweries.Ex/record AGM: GM Breweries..Indegene: The public issue was subscribed 69.91 times on day 3. The bids were led by institutional investors (197.55 times), non-institutional investors (55.07 times), retail investors (7.95 times), and portion reserved for employees (6.48 times).TBO Tek: The public issue was subscribed to 1.15 times on day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.01 times), non-institutional investors (2.08 times), retail investors (3.14 times), and portion reserved for employees (2.23 times).Aadhar Housing Finance: The public issue was subscribed to 0.44 times on day 2. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.33 times), non-institutional investors (0.6 times), retail investors (0.41 times), and portion reserved for employees (2.01 times)..Indegene Ltd IPO: All You Need To Know.Reliance Industries: The company acquired a 100% stake in Reliance Chemicals for Rs 314.5 crore.Bank of Baroda: The Reserve Bank of India lifts restrictions on the bank's mobile app, 'Bob World'. The company resumed onboarding customers in the 'Bob World' app.Nucleus Software: The company approved the appointment of Surya Prakash Kanodia as the CFO.HDFC Life: The Irdai approved the appointment of Keki M Mistry as the chairperson of the board.NBCC: The company received an order worth Rs 400 crore from the Supreme Court.TVS Supply Chain Solutions: The company received a business deal for Eicher’s bus facility in Baggad.Wipro: The company collaborated with Kognitos to deploy Gen-AI-based business automation solutions.RVNL: The company received an order worth Rs 167.3 crore from Southeastern Railway.Juniper Hotels: The company received a term loan worth 491 crore.Godrej Properties: The company acquired an additional 14% stake in arm Godrej One Premises Management from promoter Godrej & Boyce Mfg. Co. The company's stake stands at 28%.NTPC: NTPC Green Energy has signed an MoU with Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy and Infrastructure Technology for developing renewable energy power parks and projects in Maharashtra..RBI Lifts Curbs On Bank Of Baroda's BoB World App.State Bank of India, Asian Paints, Punjab National Bank, Bharat Petroleum Corp, Hindustan Petroleum Corp, Abbott India, Escorts Kubota, Timken India, Relaxo Footwear, Alembic Pharmaceuticals, Computer Age Management, Intellect Design Arena, Mahanagar Gas, Vardhman Textiles, Alkylamines Chemicals, Quess Corp, Orient Electric, Venus Pipes and Tubes, Hikal, VST Tillers Tractors, and Indian Overseas Bank..Tata Power (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 27.24% at Rs 15,846 crore vs Rs 12,454 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 16,009.3 crore).Ebitda up 20.96% at Rs 2,332 crore vs Rs 1,928 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,787 crore).Margin at 14.71% vs 15.47%, (Bloomberg estimate 17.4%).Net profit up 11.37% at Rs 1,045 crore vs Rs 938.8 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 950 crore).Board recommends final dividend of Rs 2 per share.Larsen & Toubro (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 15% at Rs 67,079 crore vs Rs 58,335 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 65,868 crore).Ebitda up 5.9% at Rs 7,234 crore vs Rs 6,833 crore, (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,157 crore).Margin at 10.8% vs 11.7% (Bloomberg estimate 10.9%).Net profit up 12.4% at Rs 5,013 crore vs Rs 4,459 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 4018 crore).Bajaj Consumer Care (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue down 3.8% at Rs 240 crore vs Rs 249.4 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 244 crore).Ebitda down 16.8% at Rs 34.7 crore vs Rs 41.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 40.87 crore).Margin at 14.5% vs 16.7% (Bloomberg estimate 16.7%).Net profit down 12.1% at Rs 35.6 crore vs Rs 40.5 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 41.54 crore).Board approves buyback of up to Rs 166 crore.Godrej Agrovet (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 1.87% at Rs 2,134 crore vs Rs 2,095 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 2,247 crore).Ebitda up 98.39% at Rs 148 crore vs Rs 74.61 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 138.57 crore).Margin at 6.93% vs 3.56% (Bloomberg estimate 6.2%).Net profit up 178.99% at Rs 65.48 crore vs Rs 23.47 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 77.73 crore).Board recommended final dividend of Rs 10 per share.TVS Motor (Standalone, YoY)Revenue up 23.68% at Rs 8,169 crore vs Rs 6,604 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 7,975 crore).Ebitda up 36.25% at Rs 926.2 crore vs Rs 680 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 883 crore).Margin at 11.33% vs 10.29% (Bloomberg estimate 11.10%).Net profit up 18.31% at Rs 485.4 crore vs Rs 410.3 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 530.4 crore).Board declares interim dividend of Rs 8 per share.Kalpataru Projects (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 22.3% at Rs 5,971 crore vs Rs 4,882 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 6,098 crore).Ebitda up 36.1% at Rs 452 crore vs Rs 332 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 541.2 crore).Margin at 7.6% vs 6.8% (Bloomberg estimate 8.9%).Net profit up 20.7% at Rs 169 crore vs Rs 140 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 208 crore).Board recommends dividend of Rs 8 per share.Sula Vineyards (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 9.74% at Rs 122.5 crore vs Rs 113.4 crore.Ebitda down 4.41% at Rs 29.5 crore vs Rs 30.8 crore.Margin at 24.04% vs 27.18%.Net profit down 4.84% at Rs 13.55 crore vs Rs 14.24 crore.Board recommends final dividend of Rs 4.5 per share.BSE (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 110.36% at Rs 545 crore vs Rs 259 crore.Ebitda up 19.84% at Rs 152.44 crore vs Rs 127.2 crore.Margin at 27.98% vs 49.11%.Net profit up 20.62% at Rs 106.89 crore vs Rs 88.61 crore.Gujarat State Petronet (Consolidated, QoQ)Revenue up 3.24% at Rs 4,532 crore vs Rs 4,389 crore.Ebitda up 24.17% at Rs 970 crore vs Rs 781 crore.Margin at 21.39% vs 17.79%.Net profit up 33.63% at Rs 663 crore vs Rs 496.19 crore.Kirloskar Oil Engines (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 19.95% at Rs 1,660 crore vs Rs 1,384 crore.Ebitda up 59.36% at Rs 302.69 crore vs Rs 189.93 crore.Margin at 18.23% vs 13.72%.Net profit up 86.04% at Rs 147 crore vs Rs 78.91 crore.Board recommends final dividend of Rs 3.5 per share.Piramal Enterprises (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 16% at Rs 2,473 crore vs Rs 2,132 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 852.55 crore).Net profit at Rs 137 crore vs loss of Rs 196 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1,013 crore).Board recommends final dividend of Rs 10 per share.SKF (Consolidated, YOY)Revenue up 9.93% at Rs 1,203 crore vs Rs 1,095 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 1123 crore).Ebitda up 27.8% at Rs 213 crore vs Rs 167 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 184 crore).Margin at 17.72% vs 15.24% (Bloomberg estimate 16.4%).Net profit up 42.54% at Rs 175.23 crore vs Rs 122.93 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 137 crore).Home First Finance (Standalone, YoY)Total income up 37.35% at Rs 317.7 crore vs Rs 231.3 crore.Net profit up 30.34% at Rs 83.46 crore vs Rs 64.03 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 80.98 crore).Board recommends dividend of Rs 3.4 per share.HG Infra Engineering (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 11.25% at Rs 1,708 crore vs Rs 1,535 crore.Ebitda up 11.98% at Rs 332.55 crore vs Rs 297 crore.Margin at 19.46% vs 19.34%.Net profit up 11.17% at Rs 190 crore vs Rs 171 crore.Vijaya Diagnostic Centre (Consolidated, YoY)Revenue up 28.3% at Rs 155.2 crore vs Rs 121 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 149 crore).Ebitda up 28.53% at Rs 63.1 crore vs Rs 49.09 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 61 crore).Margin at 40.65% vs 40.57%, (Bloomberg estimate 40.8%).Net profit up 21.7% at Rs 33.7 crore vs 27.7 crore (Bloomberg estimate Rs 30.75 crore)..TVS Motor Q4 Results: Profit Rises 18.31%, But Misses Estimates.Asia-Pacific markets were trading on a mixed note early Thursday as market participants await the release of April's trade data from China later on Tuesday.The Nikkei 225 was 0.16% up, while the S&P ASX 200 was 0.58% down. The Kospi was trading 0.09% higher as of 6:33 a.m. In Japan, investors await the Bank of Japan's summary of opinions from April policy meetings, scheduled for release on Thursday.Wall Street's enthusiasm for stocks faded after a four-day advance that drove the market to its longest winning run since March, Bloomberg said.The S&P 500 settled flat, while the Nasdaq Composite ended 0.18% down. The Dow Jones Industrial Average index ended 0.44% higher on Wednesday.Brent crude was trading 0.28% higher at $83.86 a barrel. Gold rose 0.03% to $2,309.58 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 6 points or 0.03% higher at 22,388.50 as of 06:36 a.m.In yet another range-bound trade, India's benchmark stock indices ended flat as voting trends in the ongoing general election made traders cautious.The NSE Nifty 50 settled flat at 22,302.5 and the S&P BSE Sensex declined 45.46 points, or 0.06%, to end at 73,466.39.Overseas investors in Indian equities remained net sellers on Wednesday for the fifth consecutive session as the sell-off hit the highest in nearly a month. Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 6,669 crore—the highest since April 12—and domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the 12th day and mopped up equities worth Rs 5,929 crore, according to provisional data from the National Stock Exchange.The Indian currency closed flat against the US dollar at Rs 83.51..Market Volatility Likely To Rise But Auto Sector Looks Positive, Say Analysts