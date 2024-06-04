Stock Market Today: Nifty, Sensex Log Worst Session In Over Four Years

Indian equity market tumbled to log its worst session in over four years as poll trends indicated a closer than anticipated fight for the incumbent Narendra Modi government.

The NSE Nifty 50 closed 5.93% or 1,379.4 points higher at 21,884.5, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended 5.74% or 4,389.7 points up at 72,079.

Intraday, Nifty fell as much as 8.52% to 21,281.4, the highest intraday fall since March 23, 2020, while Sensex declined 8.15% to 70,234.4.

During the session, the Nifty 50 companies' market capitalisation loss widened to Rs 10 lakh crore, while the Nifty recorded its biggest intraday decline in over four years.

After opening at Rs 83.24, the Indian rupee depreciated 38 paise to Rs 83.53 against the US dollar.

The stock volatility gauge, India VIX, — which fell over 22% after exit polls — rose over 51% to 31.7 during the session. This is the biggest intraday jump since August 24, 2015.

This rising VIX isn't solely due to election dynamics but also due to global factors such as escalating tensions in the Middle East and rising US Treasury yields also exacerbate market concerns, according to Trivesh D, chief operating officer, Tradejini.