Stock Market Today: Why Nifty 50, Sensex Are Rallying? Thank GST Cuts And Domestic Inflows

Indian stock markets rallied on Thursday after the Good and Services Tax Council delivered what the markets and the public have long wanted — simpler GST structure and lower rates for consumer goods.

The Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex rose for the second day. Both benchmarks jumped as much as 1.1% during early trade.

Despite the upbeat sentiment, the Nifty faced resistance at the 25,000 level as the most it could reach intraday was 24,980. On the downside, the support is placed at 24,650.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., HDFC Bank Ltd. and ICICI Bank Ltd. were the top points contributor to the Nifty.