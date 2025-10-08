Business NewsMarketsStock Market News Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; Titan, Infosys Top Gainers
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market News Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; Titan, Infosys Top Gainers

The GIFT Nifty was trading trading flat but marginally lower near 25,200 early Wednesday.

08 Oct 2025, 09:36 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The GIFT Nifty was trading flat but marginally lower near 25,200 early Wednesday.(Image source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The GIFT Nifty was trading flat but marginally lower near 25,200 early Wednesday.(Image source: Unsplash)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Indian equity markets. Here we bring you real-time updates, sharp analyst insights, top stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need. Stay tuned and stay ahead of the curve. The GIFT Nifty was trading flat but marginally lower near 25,200 early Wednesday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading 0.04% lower at 25,213 as of 6:35 a.m. indicating a muted start for the Indian markets
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stocks Market News Live: Titan Share Price

The shares of Titan surged over 3% after the company posted its second quarter business highlights.

The scrip has risen 3.41% to Rs 3,534.5 apiece on the NSE. These gains compare to the 0.18% gains in the benchmark index Nifty 50 as of 9:21 a.m.

Stock Market News Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; Titan, Infosys Top Gainers

ALSO READ

Titan Share Price Surges Over 4% After Strong Q2 Business Update
Opinion
Titan Share Price Surges Over 4% After Strong Q2 Business Update
Read More

Stock Market News Live: Nifty, Sensex See Tepid Open

At market open Nifty 50 open above the 25,000 levels while the Sensex opened flat. The stocks in focus, leading gains withing the Nifty 50 pack are Titan following the Q2 update and Maruti Suzuki.

Stock Market News Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; Titan, Infosys Top Gainers

Stock Market News Live: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat

The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.50%

Source: Cogencis


Rupee Vs Dollar: Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar

Rupee opened 3 paise stronger at 88.75 against US dollar

It closed at 88.78 a dollar on Tuesday

Source: Cogencis


Stock Market News Live: Nifty, Sensex At Pre-Open

At the pre-open session, as of 9:10 a.m. the Nifty 50 was trading near 25,000 marking marginal losses of 0.20%. The Sensex plunged by over 600 points at pre-open, slipping to levels below 81,300.











Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT