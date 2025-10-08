Stock Market News Live: Nifty Above 25,100, Sensex Trades Flat; Titan, Infosys Top Gainers
The GIFT Nifty was trading trading flat but marginally lower near 25,200 early Wednesday.
Stocks Market News Live: Titan Share Price
The shares of Titan surged over 3% after the company posted its second quarter business highlights.
The scrip has risen 3.41% to Rs 3,534.5 apiece on the NSE. These gains compare to the 0.18% gains in the benchmark index Nifty 50 as of 9:21 a.m.
Stock Market News Live: Nifty, Sensex See Tepid Open
At market open Nifty 50 open above the 25,000 levels while the Sensex opened flat. The stocks in focus, leading gains withing the Nifty 50 pack are Titan following the Q2 update and Maruti Suzuki.
Stock Market News Live: Yield On 10-Year Bond Opens Flat
The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 6.50%
Rupee Vs Dollar: Rupee Opens Stronger Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 3 paise stronger at 88.75 against US dollar
It closed at 88.78 a dollar on Tuesday
Stock Market News Live: Nifty, Sensex At Pre-Open
At the pre-open session, as of 9:10 a.m. the Nifty 50 was trading near 25,000 marking marginal losses of 0.20%. The Sensex plunged by over 600 points at pre-open, slipping to levels below 81,300.