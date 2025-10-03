Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start To Indian Equities, Asian Stocks Rise

Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Indian equity markets. Here we bring you real-time updates, sharp analyst insights, top stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need. Stay tuned and stay ahead of the curve.

The GIFT Nifty was trading little changed at 24,945.50 early Friday as of 6:50 a.m., indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.

The benchmark indices on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in green.

At close, Sensex rose 715.69 points, or 0.89%, to 80,983.31, while Nifty was up 225.20 points, or 0.92%, to 24,836.30. Nifty rose as much as 1.04% during the day to 24,867.95, while Sensex was also up 1% at 81,068.43.