Business NewsMarketsStock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start To Indian Equities, Asian Stocks Rise
ADVERTISEMENT

Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start To Indian Equities, Asian Stocks Rise

The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,945.50 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading little changed as of 6:19 a.m.

03 Oct 2025, 08:09 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,900 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 1.38% at 24,950 as of 6:19 a.m (Image Source: Unsplash)</p></div>
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,900 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 1.38% at 24,950 as of 6:19 a.m (Image Source: Unsplash)
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,900 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 1.38% at 24,950 as of 6:19 a.m., indicating a positive start for the Indian markets. The benchmark indices on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in the green.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
  • Oldest First

Stock Market News Live: Wall Street Recap

US technology shares rallied, defying weakness in other parts of the stock market, after an OpenAI share sale valued the artificial intelligence company at $500 billion.

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% in its fourth consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% while Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%.


Stock Market News Live: Sammaan Capital In Focus

Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, has agreed to purchase a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital for nearly $1 billion (Rs 8,850 crore), the non-banking financial company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Oct. 2.

The NBFC, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, will be raising the capital by issuing preferential shares to Avenir after getting requisite approval. The investment will see IHC emerge as the new promoter of Sammaan Capital. Jefferies was the sole advisor to Sammaan Capital.

ALSO READ

IHC's Avenir Investment To Acquire 43% Stake In Sammaan Capital For Rs 8,850 Crore
Opinion
IHC's Avenir Investment To Acquire 43% Stake In Sammaan Capital For Rs 8,850 Crore
Read More

Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap Up Start

Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Indian equity markets. Here we bring you real-time updates, sharp analyst insights, top stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need. Stay tuned and stay ahead of the curve.

The GIFT Nifty was trading little changed at 24,945.50 early Friday as of 6:50 a.m., indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.

The benchmark indices on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in green.

At close, Sensex rose 715.69 points, or 0.89%, to 80,983.31, while Nifty was up 225.20 points, or 0.92%, to 24,836.30. Nifty rose as much as 1.04% during the day to 24,867.95, while Sensex was also up 1% at 81,068.43.

ALSO READ

Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 3
Opinion
Stock Market Today: All You Need To Know Going Into Trade On Oct. 3
Read More

Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT