Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Muted Start To Indian Equities, Asian Stocks Rise
The GIFT Nifty was trading near 24,945.50 early Friday. The futures contract based on the benchmark Nifty 50 was trading little changed as of 6:19 a.m.
- Oldest First
Stock Market News Live: Wall Street Recap
US technology shares rallied, defying weakness in other parts of the stock market, after an OpenAI share sale valued the artificial intelligence company at $500 billion.
The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.4% in its fourth consecutive day of gains. The S&P 500 gained 0.1% while Dow Jones Industrial Average up 0.2%.
Stock Market News Live: Sammaan Capital In Focus
Avenir Investment RSC, an affiliate of Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, has agreed to purchase a 43.46% stake in Sammaan Capital for nearly $1 billion (Rs 8,850 crore), the non-banking financial company said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges on Thursday, Oct. 2.
The NBFC, formerly known as Indiabulls Housing Finance, will be raising the capital by issuing preferential shares to Avenir after getting requisite approval. The investment will see IHC emerge as the new promoter of Sammaan Capital. Jefferies was the sole advisor to Sammaan Capital.
Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Indicates Gap Up Start
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Indian equity markets. Here we bring you real-time updates, sharp analyst insights, top stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need. Stay tuned and stay ahead of the curve.
The GIFT Nifty was trading little changed at 24,945.50 early Friday as of 6:50 a.m., indicating a positive start for the Indian markets.
The benchmark indices on Wednesday snapped their eight-day losing streak and ended in green.
At close, Sensex rose 715.69 points, or 0.89%, to 80,983.31, while Nifty was up 225.20 points, or 0.92%, to 24,836.30. Nifty rose as much as 1.04% during the day to 24,867.95, while Sensex was also up 1% at 81,068.43.