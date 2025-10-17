Stock Market News Live: Nifty Surges To One-Year High, Nifty Bank At Record High; IRCTC Share Price In Focus

Best Nifty Stocks in last one year were Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, BEL, Maruti Suzuki and IndiGo.

Telecom, auto and Oil & Gas contribute the most to gains

Nifty Defence, Nifty Finance top sectoral gainers in last 1 year

Nifty Defence gains 24% since Oct 17, 2024

Nifty IT falls 18%, among the top sectoral losers in last 1 year

Nifty Media losses the most in last 1 years, declines nearly 25%

