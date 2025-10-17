Business NewsMarketsStock Market News Live: Nifty Surges To One-Year High, Nifty Bank At Record High; IRCTC Share Price In Focus
Stock Market News Live: Nifty Surges To One-Year High, Nifty Bank At Record High; IRCTC Share Price In Focus

After IT industry heavyweights like Wipro, Infosys posted their second quarter results most of the IT players were trading in the red.

17 Oct 2025, 10:44 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
(Photo credit: Freepik)
Good morning! Welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Indian equity markets. Here we bring you real-time updates, sharp analyst insights, top stock picks, and all the market-moving news you need. Stay tuned and stay ahead of the curve.
Stock Market News Live: What's Cheering The Market On

Earnings upgrade expected

Valuations are reasonable among emerging markets

FII short covering rally expected to come

Benefits of rate cuts etc-translating to the co earnings-street expects

Private banking stocks contributing the gains as well


Stock Market News Live: Nifty Bank At Record High

Nifty Bank At Record High

Stock Market News Live: Nifty In The Last One Year

Best Nifty Stocks in last one year were Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, BEL, Maruti Suzuki and IndiGo.

Stock Market News Live: Nifty At One-Year High

The Nifty 50 was trading at its one-year high with names like Asian Paints, M&M, Bharat Electronics, Titan and HUL leading gains.

IRCTC Share Price In Focus

Stock Market News Live: IRCTC Share Price In Focus 

The shares of IRCTC trade in green after the price of Rail Neer is set to reduced by one. Further, Maquarie has also hinted at a potiential re-rating of the scrip.

The counter is trading at Rs 719 apiece on the NSE and this compares to a 0.36% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:19 a.m.

IRCTC Share Price In Focus
















