Stock Market News Live: Nifty Surges To One-Year High, Nifty Bank At Record High; IRCTC Share Price In Focus
After IT industry heavyweights like Wipro, Infosys posted their second quarter results most of the IT players were trading in the red.
Stock Market News Live: What's Cheering The Market On
Earnings upgrade expected
Valuations are reasonable among emerging markets
FII short covering rally expected to come
Benefits of rate cuts etc-translating to the co earnings-street expects
Private banking stocks contributing the gains as well
Stock Market News Live: Nifty Bank At Record High
Stock Market News Live: Nifty In The Last One Year
Best Nifty Stocks in last one year were Bajaj Finance, Eicher Motors, BEL, Maruti Suzuki and IndiGo.
Telecom, auto and Oil & Gas contribute the most to gains
Nifty Defence, Nifty Finance top sectoral gainers in last 1 year
Nifty Defence gains 24% since Oct 17, 2024
Nifty IT falls 18%, among the top sectoral losers in last 1 year
Nifty Media losses the most in last 1 years, declines nearly 25%
Stock Market News Live: Nifty At One-Year High
The Nifty 50 was trading at its one-year high with names like Asian Paints, M&M, Bharat Electronics, Titan and HUL leading gains.
Stock Market News Live: IRCTC Share Price In Focus
The shares of IRCTC trade in green after the price of Rail Neer is set to reduced by one. Further, Maquarie has also hinted at a potiential re-rating of the scrip.
The counter is trading at Rs 719 apiece on the NSE and this compares to a 0.36% advance in the Nifty 50 as of 10:19 a.m.