Stock Market Today: Nifty Drops Below 24,800, Sensex Down 700 Points—Four Key Factors Dragging Markets

Stock Market Today: In less than one hour after markets opened on Tuesday, the NSE Nifty 50 fell below the support level and the BSE Sensex lost nearly lost 700 points as weak global cues weighed on the markets.

The indices were trading 0.74% and 0.70% down, respectively as of 10:38 a.m. The market-cap of Nifty 50 companies declined Rs 1.4 lakh crore to Rs 192.05 lakh crore. The NSE India Volatility Index jumped 6.55% to 12.53. The index jumped after dropping over 7% shortly after open, which indicated the existing uncertainty among market participants.

The deadline for the US to impose additional 25% on India is Wednesday. Meanwhile, the administration in the US has already outlined a plan to impose total 50% tariff on Indian imports in a draft notice, as reported by Bloomberg. The draft notice is signaling no respite for Indian goods from high US tariff. India is already facing 25% tariff which came into effect from Aug 7.

"Globally, markets traded on a negative note, while Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) continued to remain net sellers, highlighting cautious undertones in the broader trend," said Hardik Matalia, a derivative analyst, Choice Broking. Here are four key factors weighing on markets today: