Shares of Jio Financial Services Ltd. rose nearly 5% on Tuesday after it announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock and BlackRock Advisors Singapore Pte. to form a wealth management business in India.JFS stock rose as much as 4.98% during the day to Rs 371.95 apiece on the NSE. It was trading 4.11% higher at Rs 368.85 apiece, compared to a 0.33% decline in the benchmark Nifty 50 as of 9:35 a.m.It has risen 119% in the last 12 months. The total traded volume so far in the day stood at 3.1 times its 30-day average. The relative strength index was at 61.One analyst tracking JFS have a 'buy' rating on the stock, according to Bloomberg data. The average of 12-month analyst price targets implies a potential downside of 20.7%..Shares of Insolation Energy Ltd. rose to their highest level since listing on BSE after it informed the exchanges its unit secured an order worth Rs 55.71 Crore to supply solar PV modules. .Welspun Corp Ltd.'s unit Welspun Tubular files lawsuit in the U.S. court for claims worth $15 million against order cancellation.Source: Exchange filing.India's benchmark share indices extended losses to a third session taking cues from Asian peers as risk off sentiment prevailed among investors due to tension in the West Asia.As of 09:20 a.m., the NSE Nifty 50 was trading 131.55 points or 0.59% lower at 22,140.95, and the S&P BSE Sensex was trading 441.56 points or 0.60% down at 72,958.22.The nervousness in markets was evident as Asian markets traded in negative territory. Indian markets were set to open lower as traders assess the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, said Avdhut Bagkar, technical and derivatives analyst, StoxBox."Yesterday, the IMD forecast an above-normal Southwest monsoon which should be positive for rural themes such as FMCG which are available at attractive valuations. Another positive news is the stronger-than-expected GDP data in China for the first quarter released earlier today," Bagkar said..HDFC Bank Ltd., Infosys Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., and Axis Bank Ltd. weighed on the benchmark index.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., Titan Co. Ltd., Bharti Airtel Ltd., Nestle India Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. limited losses to the index. .On NSE, nine sectors out of 12 were trading in negative, and three were trading in positive. The NSE Nifty IT index was the worst performer, while the NSE Nifty Auto index was the best performer. .Broader markets outperformed benchmark indices. The S&P BSE Midcap index was 0.21% higher, and the S&P BSE Smallcap index was 0.66% up..On BSE, 14 sectors out of 20 advanced, and six declined. The S&P BSE IT index fell the most among its peers, while the S&P BSE Oil and Gas rose the most among sectoral indices. .Market breadth was skewed in favour of the buyers. Around 1,959 stocks advanced, 890 stocks declined, and 86 remained unchanged on BSE. .The NSE Nifty 50 was trading 147.20 points or 0.66% lower at 22,125.30, and the S&P BSE Sensex 845.12 points or 1.14% down at 73,399.78..The yield on the 10-year bond opened flat at 7.19%.Source: Bloomberg.The local currency weakened by 6 paise to open at 83.51 against the U.S. Dollar.It recorded its lowest ever close at 83.45 on Monday.Source: Bloomberg.Indian Rupee Hits Record Low Against US Dollar Amid Middle East Tensions.Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Varun Beverages with a Price target of Rs 1,701, which implied an upside of 23%.The brokerage expects the beverage company to deliver 19% revenue growth annually. Its margins to remain steady at 23.7%.Morgan Stanley expects market share in South and West regions to improve.Distribution expansion of 0.4-0.5 million outlets annually fastest among F&B playersThe stock is better placed than peers trading at 57x C25 EPS multiple..Nomura retained a 'buy' on Exide Industries Ltd with a target price of Rs 485, which implied a 18% upside.Electric vehicle cell business got validation with Hyundai support, Nomura said.The brokerage expects EV penetration in India for 2W/4W to rise from 5%/2% FY24F to 25%/20% in FY30F.More optimistic of Exide Industries’s ability to win new orders from other OEMS.PLI incentive is 15% of the company’s revenue.OEMs may also pay some premium for local sourcing.Marginally realign EPS estimates by -5%/+5% for FY24F-25F.Nomura raised the multiple for the base business to 18x FY26F P/E..The price targe of Gold may increase to $3,000 per ounce over next 6-18 months, Citi Research said. Citi Research upgraded the baseline gold price forecasts from 2Q Commodities Outlook and Wildcards 2024 reportsthe brokerage expects strong buying support at $2,200 per ounce despite May-June bullion price pullback.Expect trading to regularly test and breach $2,500 per ounce in 2H24Eventual Fed cutting cycle and treasury rally could be bullish kicker to $3,000 per ounce..High Gold Prices Take The Shine Off India's Imports In March.Ashok Leyland Ltd.'s subsidiary Hinduja Tech approves allotment of Compulsorily Convertible Preference Shares to investor co Gandaraditya CholaFollowing CCPS issue, Gandaraditya Chola's shareholding in the company reduced to 58.75% from 73.03%, assuming a conversion ratio of 1.Source: Exchange filing.Equirus Capital initiated coverage on Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services with 'Long' with a target price of Rs 400, which implied 42% upside.Unique business model wherein corporates pay 10-20%, win-win for both, the brokerage said.Rest come from merchants where card spends happen or where reward vouchers are redeemed.Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services is in initial phase with multiple legs of growth.The company's new customer acquisition, cross-selling of products to existing customers.Global expansion and new product offeringsDomestic market opportunity size estimated at Rs 139 billion by FY27EFY24-FY27E Net revenue /EBITDA/PAT CAGR of ~47%/40%/45% Aided by 32%/50% gross/net revenues by FY27E Coming from a recently launched vendor payments solution, Zoyer.U.S. Dollar Index at 106.35U.S. 10-year bond yield at 4.59%\tBrent crude up 0.72% at $90.75 per barrel Nymex crude up 0.82% at $86.11 per barrel Bitcoin was up 0.82% at $63,667.34.The brokerage reiterates 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 1,100 apiece, implying a potential upside of 34% from the previous close.The consumer glassware segment is a key growth driver on import substitution.Expects a narrowing gap between La Opala and Cello on capacity ramp-up.Only large, branded player expanding in soda lime glassware vs borosilicate glassware.Estimates CAGR of 18%/23%/25% in revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax over FY23-26..The Indian rupee weakened 3 paise to close at Rs 83.45 against the US dollar..Markets Faced Pressure Due To Risk-Off Sentiment Amid Iran-Israel Tensions: Analysts.Nifty April futures down by 1.05% to 22,357.3 at a premium of 84.8 points.Nifty April futures open interest up by 6.8%.Nifty Bank April futures down by 1.82% to 47,851.15 at a premium of 77.9 points.Nifty Bank April futures open interest down by 5.3%.Nifty Options April 18 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 22,700 and maximum put open interest at 22,000.Bank Nifty Options April 16 Expiry: Maximum call open interest at 49,000 and maximum Put open interest at 47,000.Securities in ban period: Balrampur Chini Mills, Bandhan Bank, Exide Industries, GNFC, Hindustan Copper, India Cements, Metropolis, National Aluminium, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL and Zee Entertainment Enterprises..RBI Allows Key Fact Statement Requirement To All Retail, MSME Term Loans.Moved into short-term ASM framework: Hindustan Zinc, Ramco Systems.Ex/record AGM: Crisil.Moved out short-term ASM framework: Ramky Infrastructure, Shipping Corp..VST Industries: Radhakishan Shivkishan Damani bought 2.33 lakh shares (1.51%) at Rs 3,689.96 apiece, while HDFC Mutual Fund offloaded 3.3 lakh shares (2.14%) at Rs 3,690 apiece.Eureka Forbes: North Star Opportunities Fund bought 10 lakh shares (0.57%) at Rs 468 apiece.Agro Tech Foods: Ohm Enterprises bought 1.55 lakh shares (0.63%) at Rs 709.98 apiece.Capacite Infraproject: Valiant Mauritius Partners bought 5.71 lakh shares (0.77%) at Rs 306.42 apiece.Marksans Pharma: The Massachusetts Institute of Technology bought 66 lakh shares (1.45%) at Rs 158 apiece..Radhakishan Damani Buys Additional Stake In VST Industries For Rs 86.25 Crore.Crisil.Jio Financial Services: The company announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture with BlackRock and BlackRock Advisors Singapore to undertake wealth management business in India. It will also incorporate a wealth management company and a brokerage company in India.Adani Energy Solutions: The company’s transmission and smart metering business saw system availability of 99.6% in Q4 and added 174 km to the operational network during the quarter. The company’s distribution loss remained low at 5.09% in Q4 and maintained a supply reliability of more than 99.9%.TCS: The company announced a new delivery centre in Brazil to transform their technology, with a focus on strategic areas, such as digital transformation, artificial intelligence and cognitive business operations.JSW Infra: The company approved the re-appointment of Arun Maheshwari as CEO for three years, effective April 18.Cipla: The company will acquire the cosmetics and personal care business undertaking of Ivia Beaute for Rs 130 crore.Allcargo Terminals: The company’s March CFS volume is up 1% YoY and up 8% month-on-month.Gujarat Gas: The company signed a non-binding MoU to broaden the scope and accessibility of energy solutions for consumers. The alliance between two major players in the energy sector is set to deliver an extensive range of products and services throughout GGL's authorised areas.Manappuram Finance: The company will consider a $500 million fund-raising proposal on April 19.General Insurance Corp.: The company approved the appointment of V Balkrishna as CFO, effective May 1.Thomas Cook: The leading omnichannel forex service opened a counter at its franchise outlet in the NCR. This expands the company’s forex network in the NCR to 12 locations: 11 branches and 1 airport outlet.Sula Vineyards: The company has acquired N D Wines, now holding 100% of its equity share capital, making it a wholly owned subsidiary.Insolation Energy: The company’s unit bagged purchase orders worth Rs 55.7 crore to supply solar PV modules.Swan Energy: The company completed the reconstitution of equity shareholdings of Reliance Naval and Engineering as per the NCLT Order.Life Insurance Corp.: The company increases its stake in Hindustan Unilever to 5.01% from 4.99%.Brigade Enterprises: The company approved the appointment of Jayant Bhalchandra Manmadkar as CFO and KMP of the company, effective April 18.Gokul Agro Resources: The company’s unit entered into an agreement with the Andhra Pradesh government for the oil palm development programme in the state..Markets Faced Pressure Due To Risk-Off Sentiment Amid Iran-Israel Tensions: Analysts.The benchmarks across the Asia-Pacific region were trading sharply lower for the second session in a row Tuesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street. Traders are awaiting a slew of economic data from China, including GDP, retail sales.The Nikkei 225 was trading 736.53 points or 1.91% lower at 38,470.78, and the S&P ASX 200 was trading 101.03 points or 1.30% down at 7,651.50 as of 07:09 a.m.The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite settled 1.20% and 1.79% lower respectively on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.65%.The US Treasuries sold off on Monday as solid retail sales spurred bets the Federal Reserve will be in no rush to cut interest rates, with traders also getting ready for a flurry of bank debt sales, reported Bloomberg.Brent crude was trading 0.51% higher at $90.61 a barrel. Gold was higher by 0.07% at $2,385.02 an ounce.The GIFT Nifty was trading 60 points lower or 0.27% down at 22,190.00 as of 07:09 a.m.India's benchmark equity indices fell for the second straight session to their lowest close in April, as investors sold riskier assets due to uncertainty over the Middle East and caution over quarterly earnings. Overseas investors remained net sellers on Monday for the second consecutive session.Foreign portfolio investors offloaded stocks worth Rs 3,268 crore; domestic institutional investors remained net buyers for the fifth day and mopped up equities worth Rs 4,762.9 crore, the NSE data showed.The Indian rupee weakened by 3 paise to close at 83.45 against the U.S. dollar..Jio Financial And BlackRock To Form Joint Venture For Wealth Business In India