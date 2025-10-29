Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Higher Open; Tata Capital, Ideaforge, RBL Bank Shares In Focus
Apple Becomes Third Stock In History To Top $4 Trillion In Value
Apple Inc. shares rose as much 0.4% to hit $4 trillion in market value, making the iPhone maker only the third public company in history to reach the milestone.
Shares of the Cupertino, California-based firm have rallied more than 56% since its April low, adding about $1.4 trillion in market value as optimism surrounding its updated line of iPhones and easing tariff pressures have buoyed the stock price in recent months. The stock closed at its first record of the year earlier this month, topping a level that had stood since December.
Gold Price Dips Below Rs 1,20,000 Levels
Gold prices have slipped over 8% from its life time high. The gold prices in India today stand at Rs 1,19,930 on Wednesday. This compares to Rs 121,360 on Wednesday.
Gold prices had declined by Rs 700 to Rs 1,25,900 per 10 grams in Delhi on earlier this week, tracking weak global trends as easing US-China trade tensions dented safe-haven demand. On Sunday, top economic officials from Washington and Beijing agreed on the framework of a potential trade deal, which is expected to be discussed when US President Donald Trump meets his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in South Korea later this week.
M&M Financial Services Q2 Review: Jefferies Hikes Target Price Despite 'Modest' Growth Outlook
Jefferies has hiked the price target for M&M Financial Services Ltd., after the non-banking financial company (NBFC) reported its September quarter earnings for the financial year ending March 2026.
The brokerage firm has maintained its 'hold' rating on the counter, but has increased its 12-month price target for the counter, citing the profit beat and relatively decent asset quality metrics. The target price for M&M from Jefferies has been hiked to Rs 310 from Rs 298 earlier.
Asia Market LIVE: Japan's Nikkei 225 Rises To New High
Japan's benchmark index, Nikkei 225 rose past 51,000 level for the first time. Advantest Corp and Lasertec Corp shares were top gainers in the index. It was trading 1.88% higher at 51,170 as of 7:18 a.m.
On Tuesday, Japan's Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi sealed a rare-earth deal with US President Donald Trump. He also said to Takaichi that US will be there to support Japan.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.06% or 15 points higher at 26,140.50 as of 6:49 a.m. This implied the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 index may open higher on Wednesday.
Tata Capital Ltd., Shree Cement Ltd., Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Ltd., Adani Green Energy Ltd., Lupin Ltd., RBL Bank Ltd., Seamec Ltd. shares will be in focus because of the recent news and second-quarter result.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex pared most losses from day's low at the end of the Tuesday's session. At the close, the Sensex fell 492.23 points, or 0.58%, to 84,286.61, while the Nifty slipped 29.85 points, or 0.11%, to 25,936.20.