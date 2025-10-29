Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Higher Open; Tata Capital, Ideaforge, RBL Bank Shares In Focus

Apple Inc. shares rose as much 0.4% to hit $4 trillion in market value, making the iPhone maker only the third public company in history to reach the milestone.

Shares of the Cupertino, California-based firm have rallied more than 56% since its April low, adding about $1.4 trillion in market value as optimism surrounding its updated line of iPhones and easing tariff pressures have buoyed the stock price in recent months. The stock closed at its first record of the year earlier this month, topping a level that had stood since December.

Read the Bloomberg article here.