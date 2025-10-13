Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Loses Over 250 Points, Nifty Down Nearly 80 Points; BLS International Slumps 18%

Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Sensex Loses Over 250 Points, Nifty Down Nearly 80 Points; BLS International Slumps 18%
The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.34% and 0.31% down, respectively as of 9:43 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's blog for updates on stock price movement, views from analysts, and Q2 earnings update.

13 Oct 2025, 09:43 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex erased gains at open. (Photo credit: Pexels)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex erased gains at open. (Photo credit: Pexels)
The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex opened sharply lower on Monday, tracking a delcine in heavyweight stocks HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. The first crucial support level for the NSE Nifty 50 index is 25,100, and the next support level is 25,000. BLS International share price slumped 18% and hit over one-year low. Reliance Power share prie was trading down over 7%.
Stock Market LIVE: BLS International Share Price Slumps  18% As It Gets Debarred From Participating In MEA Tenders

BLS International Services share price slumped 17.86% to Rs 276.95 apiece, the lowest level since March 13, 2024. The company informed the exchanges that it got debarred from participating in future tenders from the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian Mission projects.

Ongoing projects with MEA will continue. The company said the imapct from restriction is unlikely to impact the financial performance. MEA contributed 12% of revenue and 8% of Ebitda.

Sectoral Performance At Open: Nifty Defence Falls The Most 

On National Stock Exchange, 13 sectoral indices declined, one advanced, and one remained flat out of 15. The NSE Nifty Defence index fell the most, while the NSE Nifty Media rose the most.

Nifty Detractors: HDFC Bank, RIL, L&T Shares Weigh

HDFC Bank Ltd., Reliance Industries Ltd., Larsen & Toubro Ltd., Axis Bank Ltd., and ITC Ltd. weighed on the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Bharti Airtel Ltd., ICICI Bank Ltd., InterGlobe Aviation Ltd., Eternal Ltd., and Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. limited losse to the NSE Nifty 50 index.

Expert's View: Nifty, Sensex Experiences Selling Pressure Amid Caution Over Global Developments

"The RSI at 61 stays in bullish territory but below overbought levels, suggesting room for further upside while keeping momentum healthy. The Immediate support is seen at 25,000–24,900, where the moving average aligns, while resistance lies near 25,600–25,700, the recent swing high zone. The Highest Call OI has remains concentrated at the 25,500 strike, while Put OI is positioned at the 25,200 strike for the upcoming weekly expiry."
Jigar Trivedi, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities
"Although President Trump later softened his stance, saying the U.S. does not intend to “hurt China,” which led to a recovery in U.S. stock futures, investor caution persists amid renewed global uncertainty. Beyond the immediate volatility, investors are likely to stay focused on key catalysts such as Q2 earnings, domestic CPI inflation, and U.S. inflation data, which could shape near-term market sentiment."
Ponmudi R, CEO, Enrich Money

Stock Market Today| Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Snap Three-Day Winning Streak 

The NSE Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex snapped a three-day winning streak on Monday morning as HDFC Bank Ltd. and Reliance Industries Ltd. shares weighed on the index.

The indices were trading 0.29% and 0.35% down, respectively as of 9:22 a.m.

