Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Loses Over 250 Points, Nifty Down Nearly 80 Points; BLS International Slumps 18%

BLS International Services share price slumped 17.86% to Rs 276.95 apiece, the lowest level since March 13, 2024. The company informed the exchanges that it got debarred from participating in future tenders from the Ministry of External Affairs, and Indian Mission projects.

Ongoing projects with MEA will continue. The company said the imapct from restriction is unlikely to impact the financial performance. MEA contributed 12% of revenue and 8% of Ebitda.