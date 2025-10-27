Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High
Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High

The Nifty 50 and Sensex were trading 0.52% and 0.50% higher, respectively, as of 10:05 a.m. Follow NDTV Profit's blog for share price movement, analysts' views, and other stock-market related news.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher on Monday. (Photo credit: Hanna Pad/Pexels)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex opened higher on Monday. (Photo credit: Hanna Pad/Pexels)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The Nifty 50 and Sensex continued to gain after it rebounded at open. SBI Life Insurance Co, Reliance Industries Ltd., and Tata Steel Ltd. shares were top gainers in the Nifty 50 index. The Nifty Realty index was outperforming. Sobha Ltd., Oberoi Realty Ltd., and Godrej Properties Ltd. shares were leading gains. Eclerx Services share price scaled a fresh high. Coforge share price hit a three-month high.
Stock Market LIVE: IndiGo Share Price Snaps Three-Day Losing Streak As It Announces Kolkata-Guangzhou Service

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. share price 0.82% to Rs 5,913 apiece. The stock declined for last three sessions and recorded 2.61% reduction.

Direct flights between India and China resumed after five years as IndiGo commenced daily, non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, reinstating direct connectivity between India and Mainland China.

Moreover, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. has operated inaugural non-stop flight service between Mumbai and London, the company said in the exchange filing.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High

Block Deals: Bajaj Finance's 11.47 Lakh Shares Traded On NSE 

Bajaj Finance Ltd.'s 11.47 lakh shares changed hands in two large deals on National Stock Exchange Ltd. The deals happened at the price band of Rs 1,083–1,082.45 apiece, according to information on Cogencis.


Stock Market LIVE: Kotak Mahindra Bank Shares Drop Nearly 3% After Q2 Profit Decline

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. share price fell nearly 3% during early trade on Monday after higher provisions dragged profit in the second quarter. The earnings report came on Saturday.

The private sector bank’s provisions saw a sharp increase, jumping by 43.5% year-on-year to Rs 947 crore from Rs 660 crore. Consequently, net profit fell 2.7% to Rs 3,253 crore, compared to Rs 3,344 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High

Stock Market LIVE: Coforge Share Price Rises To Three-Month High On Upbeat Q2 Performance

Coforge Ltd. share price rose 6.60% to Rs 1,866.60 apiece, the highest level since July 23. Post robust performance in the second quarter, Jefferies, JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley brokeraghes hiked the target price for the stock.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High

Stock Market LIVE: Eclerx Services Rises To New High As Q2 Net Profit Rises

Eclerx Services share price rose 6.26% to a record high of Rs 4,725.00 apiece.

Eclerx Services Q2FY26 Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

  • Net Profit up 29.3% at Rs 183 crore versus Rs 142 crore.

  • Revenue up 7.5% at Rs 1,005 crore versus Rs 935 crore.

  • EBIT up 24.5% at Rs 229 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

  • Margin at 22.7% Vs 19.6%.

  • To buyback shares worth up to Rs 300 crore at Rs 4,500 per share.

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High













