Stock Market LIVE: Sensex Rises Over 420 Points, Nifty Rises 130 Points; Eclerx Share Price Hits New High

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. share price 0.82% to Rs 5,913 apiece. The stock declined for last three sessions and recorded 2.61% reduction.

Direct flights between India and China resumed after five years as IndiGo commenced daily, non-stop flights between Kolkata and Guangzhou, reinstating direct connectivity between India and Mainland China.

Moreover, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. has operated inaugural non-stop flight service between Mumbai and London, the company said in the exchange filing.