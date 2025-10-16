Business NewsMarketsStock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Pre-Open; Axis Bank, HDB Financial, Kaynes Tech Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Pre-Open; Axis Bank, HDB Financial, Kaynes Tech Shares In Focus

Follow NDTV Profit's blog to get live updates on stock price movements, stock market news, and analysts' view.

16 Oct 2025, 09:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open higher. (Photo: Freepik)</p></div>
The Nifty 50 and Sensex will likely open higher. (Photo: Freepik)
Good morning, welcome to NDTV Profit's blog for live market coverage. The Nifty 50 and Sensex are likely to continue gaining on Thursday. The Nifty's next crucial resistance level is 25,500, while it will find support at 25,200.
Stock Market LIVE: Apollo Micro Systems Approves Transfer Of Technology Of Mechatronic Fuze 

Apollo Micro Systems approved the transfer of technology of mechatronic Fuze for grenade. It becomes the lowest bidder for orders worth Rs 39.3 crore.


LIVE: Rupee Opens Near One-Month High Against US Dollar

  • Rupee opened 25 paise stronger at 87.82 against US dollar

  • It's the highest level since Sept 17

  • It closed at 88.07 a dollar on Wednesday

Source: Bloomberg


JSW Steel Q2 Results Preview: Margin Expected To Contract Amid Softer Realisations, Strong Demand

JSW Steel Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, with analysts expecting a mixed performance, as weaker realisations are likely to offset gains from robust domestic demand and steady volume growth.

Q2 FY26 Results Today: Infosys, Eternal, Jio Financial, LTIMindtree, Waaree Energies To Declare Earnings

Quarterly Results Calendar: In the ongoing earnings season, many big companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. As many as 62 companies will declare their quarterly performance results for Q2FY26 on October 16.

Major companies announcing their second-quarter results include Wipro, Infosys, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Jio Financial Services, and Nestle India, among others.

Stock Market Today: HCLTech Interim Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify

HCLTech Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.

