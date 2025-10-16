Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Pre-Open; Axis Bank, HDB Financial, Kaynes Tech Shares In Focus
Stock Market LIVE: Apollo Micro Systems Approves Transfer Of Technology Of Mechatronic Fuze
Apollo Micro Systems approved the transfer of technology of mechatronic Fuze for grenade. It becomes the lowest bidder for orders worth Rs 39.3 crore.
LIVE: Rupee Opens Near One-Month High Against US Dollar
Rupee opened 25 paise stronger at 87.82 against US dollar
It's the highest level since Sept 17
It closed at 88.07 a dollar on Wednesday
Source: Bloomberg
JSW Steel Q2 Results Preview: Margin Expected To Contract Amid Softer Realisations, Strong Demand
JSW Steel Ltd. is set to announce its financial results for the second quarter of the financial year ending March 2026, with analysts expecting a mixed performance, as weaker realisations are likely to offset gains from robust domestic demand and steady volume growth.
Q2 FY26 Results Today: Infosys, Eternal, Jio Financial, LTIMindtree, Waaree Energies To Declare Earnings
Quarterly Results Calendar: In the ongoing earnings season, many big companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. As many as 62 companies will declare their quarterly performance results for Q2FY26 on October 16.
Major companies announcing their second-quarter results include Wipro, Infosys, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Jio Financial Services, and Nestle India, among others.
Stock Market Today: HCLTech Interim Dividend: Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
HCLTech Ltd. will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the interim dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.