Stock Market LIVE: Nifty, Sensex Rise At Pre-Open; Axis Bank, HDB Financial, Kaynes Tech Shares In Focus

Quarterly Results Calendar: In the ongoing earnings season, many big companies across sectors are scheduled to announce their results for the second quarter of the current financial year on Thursday. As many as 62 companies will declare their quarterly performance results for Q2FY26 on October 16.

Major companies announcing their second-quarter results include Wipro, Infosys, Eternal (formerly Zomato), Jio Financial Services, and Nestle India, among others.