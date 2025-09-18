Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Cochin Shipyard, Marico, Railtel Corp Shares In Focus
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.26% or 65.55 points higher at 25.488.50 as of 6:31 a.m. Catch live updates on stock markets here on Sept 18.
Bitcoin Prices Rebound After SEC Gives Exchanges Nod To Speed Up To List Bitcoin
Bitcoin prices rebounded from previous day's slump after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved three exchanges' request to speed up the process to list bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds.
Cboe Global Markets Inc, Nasdaq Inc, and NYSE Group Inc won the persmission from the regulator.
Bitcoin was trading 0.84% higher at 116,623.08 as of 7:05 a.m. Earlier, it jumped 1.18% to 117,016.83.
102 Dividend Stocks: NSDL, Mazagon Dock, Bharat Dynamics, Nalco — Last Day To Buy Shares To Qualify
Shares of National Securities Depository Ltd., Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., Bharat Dynamics Ltd., National Aluminium Company Ltd., and 98 other companies will be of interest on Thursday, as it marks the last session for investors to buy shares to qualify for receiving the dividend before the stock goes ex/record-date.
The record date determines shareholder eligibility to receive a dividend.
Asia Markets LIVE: Nikkei 225 Hits Fresh High After US Fed Rate Cut
Japan's benchmark index a record high Thursday after the US Federal Reserve reduced the federal fund target rate by 25 basis points. The index touched a high of 45,089.27.
As of 6:56 a.m., the index was trading 0.72% higher at 45,124.00.
The GIFT Nifty was trading 0.26% or 65.55 points higher at 25.488.50 as of 6:31 a.m. This implied the NSE Nifty 50 will likely open higher on Thursday.
Markets in Japan and South Korea rose Thursday after the US Federal Reserve delivered a 25-basis-point rate cut in line with market expectation. Despite guiding for a two more rate cuts, Chair Jerome Powell expressed caution about the future rate path which added to volatility.
The Nifty 50 and Sensex ended higher on Wednesday. The Nifty 50 settled 0.36% higher at 25,330.25 and the Sensex ended 0.38% higher at 82,693.71.