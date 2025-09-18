Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty Hints At Positive Open; Cochin Shipyard, Marico, Railtel Corp Shares In Focus

Bitcoin prices rebounded from previous day's slump after the Securities and Exchange Commission approved three exchanges' request to speed up the process to list bitcoin and gold exchange-traded funds.

Cboe Global Markets Inc, Nasdaq Inc, and NYSE Group Inc won the persmission from the regulator.

Bitcoin was trading 0.84% higher at 116,623.08 as of 7:05 a.m. Earlier, it jumped 1.18% to 117,016.83.