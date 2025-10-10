Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Tepid Start; TCS Share Price In Focus After Q2 Results Upbeat

Kotak Mutual Fund temporarily suspended lumpsum and switch-in investments in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund on Friday, citing the high spot premium for silver over the import parity price. The open-ended Fund of Fund scheme invests in units of Kotak Silver ETF, listed on the stock market.

"Domestic silver is currently trading at a significant premium compared to international prices due to acute scarcity in India's physical silver market... We anticipate that the shortage in domestic silver supply may persist through the end of October 2025," according to a statement.