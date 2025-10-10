Stock Market News Live: GIFT Nifty Signals Tepid Start; TCS Share Price In Focus After Q2 Results Upbeat
Stock Market Live: Earnings Post Market Hours
TCS Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 3.7% at Rs 65,799 crore versus Rs 63,437 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 65,206 crore).
Profit down 5.4% at Rs 12,075 crore versus Rs 12,760 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 12,568 crore).
EBIT rises 7% to Rs 16,565 crore versus Rs 15,514 crore (Bloomberg estimate: Rs 15,998 crore).
EBIT margin expands to 25.2% versus 24.45% (Bloomberg estimate: 24.53%).
Tata Elxsi Q2 Results Key Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)
Revenue up 2.9% to Rs 918.10 crore versus Rs 892.09 crore
Net Profit up 7% to Rs 154.81 crore versus Rs 144.36 crore
Ebit up 5% to Rs 169.87 crore versus Rs 162.43 crore
Margin at 18.5% versus 18.2%
Stock Market Live: Key Events Today
At 10 am, NITI Aayog will publish the second paper in its Tax Policy Working Paper Series, titled “Towards India’s Tax Transformation: Decriminalisation and Trust-Based Governance.” The release will be led by B.V.R. Subrahmanyam, Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog.
Also at 10 am, the National Archives of India, under the Ministry of Culture, will open an exhibition to be inaugurated by Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.
Commodity Chatter: Silver ETF Premium Surge
Kotak Mutual Fund temporarily suspended lumpsum and switch-in investments in Kotak Silver ETF Fund of Fund on Friday, citing the high spot premium for silver over the import parity price. The open-ended Fund of Fund scheme invests in units of Kotak Silver ETF, listed on the stock market.
"Domestic silver is currently trading at a significant premium compared to international prices due to acute scarcity in India's physical silver market... We anticipate that the shortage in domestic silver supply may persist through the end of October 2025," according to a statement.
Stock Market News Live: Commodity Check
West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.2% to trade at $61.61 a barrel
Spot gold increased 0.3% to $3,989.68 an ounce
Stock Market News Live: Wall Street Recap
The S&P 500 slipped 0.28% to close at 6,735.11
Nasdaq Composite eased 0.08% to end at 23,024.63
At session highs, the S&P 500 had gained 0.2% and the Nasdaq 0.1%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 243.36 points, or 0.52%, to finish at 46,358.42.