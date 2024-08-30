Stocks Wane at End of Wild Month on Wall Street: Markets Wrap

Equities were little changed, following an advance that drove S&P 500 up almost 1% as data showed the economy is holding up, while still leaving the door open for Fed easing. The equity benchmark is on track to notch a fourth consecutive monthly advance. Treasuries barely budged, with the market poised for its longest run of monthly gains since 2021. Swap traders continued to project about 100 basis points of Fed reductions before the year is over.