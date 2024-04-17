Stocks Advance As Earnings Return To Center Stage: Markets Wrap
Positive earnings from some of Europe’s biggest companies lifted the mood after markets were roiled by a more hawkish outlook for interest rates.
Consumer products and services led an advance of 0.7% in the Stoxx Europe 600. Futures on the S&P 500 added 0.5%, signaling a potential rebound on Wall Street after the gauge clocked a third day of losses on Tuesday to close near a two-month low. Nasdaq 100 contracts edged higher. Treasury yields retreated from a 2024 peak, and a gauge of the dollar snapped five days of gains that took it to a five-month high.
Stocks have come under pressure this week as traders recalibrated bets on the timing and extent of Federal Reserve interest rate cuts. Corporate earnings will now have to do the heavy lifting for any rally, according to strategist at Barclays Plc and Bank Julius Baer who recommend buying the dips in anticipation of an economic recovery that could boost profits.
“We would actually advise to use such an opportunity to gradually increase exposure to cyclicals in the anticipation of the new economic cycle starting to unfold in second half of this year,” said Leonardo Pellandini, equity strategist at Bank Julius Baer. He likes shares of companies tied to the business cycle, those poised to gain from growth and inflation.
Market-implied expectations for Fed rate cuts have collapsed as tensions in the Mideast fan inflation expectations and a resilient US economy defies calls for easier policy. After starting the year by pricing in as many as six rate cuts, traders are now betting on two or less. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Tuesday it would likely take longer to have confidence that inflation is headed toward the central bank’s target.
Among individual movers, Sportswear maker Adidas AG climbed more than 6% after raising its revenue and profit outlook, while LVMH led luxury stocks higher on the back of reassuring results.
Rio Tinto Plc rose after saying elevated steel exports by China will continue support demand for the raw material. Volvo AB gained after the Swedish truckmaker reported resilient margins. ASML Holding NV plunged more than 6% after missing estimates for first-quarter orders. Just Eat Takeaway.com NV shares slumped after the company said orders slipped in the first quarter, signaling continued weak demand for food deliveries.
Meanwhile, tensions in the Middle East continue to simmer. Israel is weighing a response to what was the first attack on the Jewish state from Iranian soil. Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates called for maximum “self-restraint” to spare the region “from the dangers of war and its dire consequences,” in an unusually frank joint statement Wednesday.
European natural gas edged higher for a fifth day. Oil dipped, with Brent crude falling below $90 a barrel, as traders wait to see how Israel would respond to Iran’s weekend attack. Gold held near a record high.
Key events this week:
- Fed issues its Beige Book, Wednesday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Wednesday
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Wednesday
- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Wednesday
- Taiwan Semiconductor earnings, Thursday
- US Conf. Board leading index, existing home sales, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman speaks, Thursday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Thursday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday
- BOE Deputy Governor Dave Ramsden and ECB Governing Council member Joachim Nagel speak, Friday
- Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 11:43 a.m. London time
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%
- Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%
- The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.3%
- The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%
- The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0643
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 154.63 per dollar
- The offshore yuan rose 0.1% to 7.2548 per dollar
- The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2461
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.1% to $62,970.55
- Ether fell 0.2% to $3,065.46
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.64%
- Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.48%
- Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.29%
Commodities
- Brent crude fell 0.8% to $89.31 a barrel
- Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,386.63 an ounce
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Jan-Patrick Barnert and Farah Elbahrawy.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.