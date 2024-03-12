Asian Stocks Mixed Before U.S. CPI Report, Yen Falls: Markets Wrap

US stock futures rose after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed marginally lower on Monday. Investors are awaiting more clues on whether the recent uptick in US consumer prices was just a blip or an indication the disinflationary trend has hit a roadblock. After closing at record highs 16 times this year, the S&P 500 is showing signs of overheating, spurring warnings about a near-term consolidation.