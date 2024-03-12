Asian Stocks Mixed Before U.S. CPI Report, Yen Falls: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia were mixed as traders awaited US inflation data that’s set to influence the timing of the Federal Reserve’s pivot to monetary easing. The yen fell for the first time in six days.
Japanese shares declined amid speculation the central bank will tweak its policy when it meets next week. Australian and South Korean equities rose. The yen swung to a loss after Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda pointed to some weakness in consumption of nondurable goods as he spoke in parliament.
Still, the chance of the BOJ ending its negative-rate policy will be pretty high if the spring wage negotiations end up with above 4% increase, said Kelvin Tay, regional chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management in Singapore. Any yen gains as a result will likely hurt Japanese stocks, he said on Bloomberg Television.
Hong Kong stocks climbed for a third day. State-backed developer China Vanke Co. rebounded after an earlier decline, which was triggered by the removal of its investment-grade credit rating by Moody’s Ratings.
Shares of steel-related companies in Asia dropped, following iron ore’s biggest slide since 2022.
US stock futures rose after both the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 closed marginally lower on Monday. Investors are awaiting more clues on whether the recent uptick in US consumer prices was just a blip or an indication the disinflationary trend has hit a roadblock. After closing at record highs 16 times this year, the S&P 500 is showing signs of overheating, spurring warnings about a near-term consolidation.
‘Fallen Enough’
“Inflation has likely fallen enough by now for the Fed to get going with cuts,” strategists at TS Securities, including Mark McCormick, wrote in a research note. “We think that is partly why the market has been less responsive to inflation.”
Treasuries were little changed as traders braced for another flurry of high-grade corporate debt sales. The dollar weakened against most of its Group-of-10 peers.
Japan’s 10-year bond yield climbed to the highest level in three months following a media report that said the BOJ will end negative interest rates this month if wage data comes out strong.
Oil ticked higher ahead of a series of market reports and US inflation data. Bitcoin topped $72,000 for the first time, advancing for a sixth day on the back of inflows into US exchange-traded funds.
Elsewhere, Argentina’s central bank unexpectedly cut its benchmark interest rate to 80% from 100%.
Key events this week:
- UK Financial Policy Committee quarterly meeting, attended by Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, Tuesday
- EU finance ministers meet in Brussels, Tuesday
- ECB Governing Council Member Robert Holzmann, Tuesday
- US CPI, Tuesday
- Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday
- ECB Governing Council member Yannis Stournaras speaks, Wednesday
- Volkswagen, Adidas earnings, Wednesday
- US PPI, retail sales, initial jobless claims, business inventories, Thursday
- China property prices, Friday
- Japan’s largest union federation announces results of annual wage negotiations, just ahead of Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday
- Bank of England issues inflation survey, Friday
- US industrial production, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Empire Manufacturing, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 11:36 a.m. Tokyo time. The S&P 500 fell 0.1%
- Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix index fell 1.3%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 1.2%
- China’s Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.5%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index was little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0934
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 147.26 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1829 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6615
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $72,181.74
- Ether rose 0.4% to $4,049.72
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.10%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 3.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $78.05 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,180.39 an ounce
