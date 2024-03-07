Asian Stocks Up After Powell, Yen Hits Month High: Markets Wrap

The yen traded around a one-month high, after strengthening below 150 per dollar Wednesday, partly aide by the fastest pace of wage growth since June. The Bank of Japan is under pressure to end its negative interest rate policy, a move most economists expect to see this month or next. The central bank is said to have a tacit greenlight from some government officials for the move, while investors will also watch for further insights from the BOJ when its board member Junko Nakagawa speaks later Thursday.