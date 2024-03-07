Asian Stocks Up After Powell, Yen Hits Month High: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia mostly rose Thursday after US equities advanced, helped by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments that interest rates will likely fall this year. The yen rallied to the strongest level in a month against the dollar.
Shares gained from Australia to Japan and China to push a regional gauge up for a second day. The Hang Seng Index bucked the trend, fluctuating in opening trade. US futures edged lower after the S&P 500 Index rose 0.5% Wednesday to reclaim its 5,100 mark, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.7%.
The yen traded around a one-month high, after strengthening below 150 per dollar Wednesday, partly aide by the fastest pace of wage growth since June. The Bank of Japan is under pressure to end its negative interest rate policy, a move most economists expect to see this month or next. The central bank is said to have a tacit greenlight from some government officials for the move, while investors will also watch for further insights from the BOJ when its board member Junko Nakagawa speaks later Thursday.
Growing expectations for an end to negative rates in Japan supported bank stocks Thursday, pushing a gauge of lenders on the Topix index as much as 2.3% higher.
An index of the dollar edged lower after a decline on Wednesday when US yields fell. The 10-year benchmark was steady in Asia after shedding five basis points to 4.1% in the prior session.
Powell said in testimony to a House of Representatives panel that while he sees no urgency in cutting rates given the strength of the US economy, it would likely be appropriate to do so “at some point this year.”
“While Powell didn’t commit to rate reductions in the near future, his positivity concerning the trajectory of inflation amidst confidence that the central bank’s current rate is likely at its peak is enough for market participants,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers.
The Fed Chair also said US regulators will probably tweak rules requiring lenders to hold more capital — a win for Wall Street banks. Separately, commercial real estate lender New York Community Bancorp received a $1 billion equity investment, stemming a sharp decline in its stock price.
US job openings data remained elevated, while private payrolls registered another strong month of increases in February, albeit slightly below estimates. The Fed’s Beige Book survey showed the US economy has expanded at a modest pace since earlier in the year, while consumers showed more sensitivity to rising prices.
In Asia, data set for release includes Australian trade data, Taiwan inflation and China trade and foreign reverses reports while Malaysia will hand down a monetary policy decision.
China’s annual parliamentary session continues Thursday, with highlights including a press conference by the country’s foreign minister Wang Yi scheduled at 10 a.m. Beijing time. Wang’s remarks on topics ranging from Sino-US relations to Taiwan will be of interest.
China’s central bank chief told reporters Wednesday there’s still room to cut banks’ reserve requirement ratio, a form of monetary easing, while the nation’s new top securities regulator warned that authorities will move to fix “market failures” in extreme cases.
Chinese tech is also in focus, with JD.com Inc. surging as much as 9.2% in Hong Kong after it initiated a $3 billion share buyback program following an increase in revenue that exceeded consensus expectations.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin eased slightly lower to trade around $66,000 after touching a high earlier in the week. Gold steadied after its recent record-setting run as gains for the cryptocurrency and precious metal sent mixed messages to market participants.
Oil prices were little changed after rising Wednesday to push West Texas Intermediate 1.3% higher. Further tension in the Middle East included the first confirmed deaths of commercial crew after Houthi militants began attacks in the region.
Key Events This Week:
- China trade, forex reserves, Thursday
- European Central Bank’s rate decision, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday
- President Joe Biden delivers the State of the Union address, Thursday
- Fed Chair Jerome Powell testifies before the Senate Banking Committee, Thursday
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester speaks, Thursday
- Eurozone GDP, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls, unemployment, Friday
- New York Fed President John Williams speaks, Friday
- ECB Governing Council member Robert Holzmann speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.2% as of 10:32 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.3%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.6%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.3%
- The Shanghai Composite rose 0.2%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0902
- The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 148.74 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2072 per dollar
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $66,063.88
- Ether fell 1.1% to $3,807.51
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.11%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 0.725%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 4.00%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $79.33 a barrel
- Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,145.72 an ounce
