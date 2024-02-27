Asian Traders To Follow Cautious Wall Street Tone: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Asian shares opened mixed Tuesday after US equities fell as the market pulled back from record levels. The yen strengthened on stronger-than-expected Japanese inflation data.
Australian and South Korean stocks traded lower while Japanese shares had a slight advance early Tuesday. Futures for Hong Kong equities were slightly higher and those for US benchmarks were flat after the S&P 500 fell for the first time in four sessions.
The Japanese currency strengthened as consumer price index data showed headline price growth that exceeding consensus estimates, supporting the case for the Bank of Japan to continue moving toward ending its negative interest rate policy. Despite a firmer yen, the currency remains at around 150 per dollar, a level it has largely held for the past two weeks.
An index of the dollar was little changed. Treasury 10-year yields steadied after rising three basis points to 4.28% on Monday after heavy US corporate issuance and note auctions with Australian and New Zealand yields tracking those moves early Tuesday.
The circumspect tone comes as traders in the US braced for a barrage of economic data and remarks from Federal Reserve speakers that will help shape the outlook for interest rates.
In China, some financial institutions have cut back on swapping the dollar for yuan in a sign that foreign demand for the nation’s bonds may slow. At least three offshore institutions have reduced their swap trading in the past week, reflecting the need to increase risk controls, according to people familiar with the matter.
Declines for US stocks on Monday reflected a drop for Alphabet Inc. shares amid renewed fears that the Google owner’s missteps in artificial intelligence are putting its search business at risk. In late trading, Zoom Video Communications Inc. surged on a bullish earnings forecast and plans to buy back shares.
Wall Street is also keeping a close eye on how the market will manage to absorb heavy Treasury and corporate sales amid month-end positioning. US yields rose after Monday’s auctions of two-year and five-year government notes. Meantime, blue-chip companies in the US have sold a record $172 billion of bonds in February as they race to seize on investor demand amid a drop in borrowing costs.
As the economy comes back to the forefront, the Fed’s favored inflation gauge is projected to show the biggest increase in a year. Thursday’s core personal consumption expenditures price index will likely highlight the bumpy path the central bank faces in achieving its 2% target. Following a jump in both the consumer and the producer price indexes, the PCE would also validate recent Fedspeak underscoring officials are in no rush to cut rates.
“Economic data will return to center stage,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “After hotter-than-expected CPI and PPI readings earlier this month, more people may be looking to the PCE for insight into the reinflation threat — and how it may influence the Fed’s timing of rate cuts.”
Nippon Steel Corp.’s planned $14.1 billion takeover of United States Steel Corp. remains under scrutiny, after the Japanese company signed a non-disclosure agreement with the United Steelworkers, allowing talks to progress even as the union publicly maintains its opposition to the deal.
HSBC strategists upgraded their view on global stocks to neutral from underweight, saying their decision to downgrade in January was “wrong” as they failed to predict the rally in artificial-intelligence stocks.
“Our message to investors is to continue to focus on the sectors and companies that are seeing growth,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. “Tech, healthcare and selected discretionary names are seeing strong earnings growth and that is where we want to focus. This can also be outside the US as well.”
In commodities, West Texas Intermediate was steady after rising 1.4% Monday. Gold was little changed at around $2,031 per ounce.
Elsewhere, Bitcoin eased after rising to the highest in more than two years in its previous session. Growing optimism that persistent investor demand through exchange-traded funds may drive the price of the largest cryptocurrency back to record levels.
Key Events This Week:
- BOE Governor Andrew Bailey speaks, Tuesday
- US Conf. Board consumer confidence, durable goods, Tuesday
- Michigan Republican and Democratic presidential primaries, Tuesday
- Reserve Bank of New Zealand policy decision, Wednesday
- Eurozone economic confidence, consumer confidence, Wednesday
- US wholesale inventories, GDP, Wednesday
- Fed’s Raphael Bostic, Susan Collins and John Williams speak, Wednesday
- G-20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs meet in Sao Paulo, Wednesday through Thursday
- Germany CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- US consumer income, PCE deflator, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Fed’s Austan Goolsbee, Raphael Bostic and Loretta Mester speak, Thursday
- China official PMI, Caixin manufacturing PMI, Friday
- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Friday
- BOE chief economist Huw Pill speaks, Friday
- US construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Mary Daly speak, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:06 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.1%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.1%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0848
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 150.57 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2103 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6535
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $54,651.13
- Ether fell 0.2% to $3,180.43
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.29%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.15%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
--With assistance from Jason Scott.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.