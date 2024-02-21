Asia Stocks Fall As Traders Await Nvidia Results: Markets Wrap

Japan’s equity benchmark traded lower led by declines in the tech sector. Shares in Australia and South Korea also fell. Futures indicated declines in Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 dropped almost 1% while the S&P 500 fell below 5,000. Nvidia sank more than 4% in the run-up to its results later Wednesday, where traders will be looking for confirmation the chipmaker can meet the lofty expectations set by the artificial-intelligence boom.