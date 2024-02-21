Asia Stocks Fall As Traders Await Nvidia Results: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell Wednesday, after traders weighed big tech prospects ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s hotly anticipated earnings that dragged Wall Street away from its all-time highs.
Japan’s equity benchmark traded lower led by declines in the tech sector. Shares in Australia and South Korea also fell. Futures indicated declines in Hong Kong. The Nasdaq 100 dropped almost 1% while the S&P 500 fell below 5,000. Nvidia sank more than 4% in the run-up to its results later Wednesday, where traders will be looking for confirmation the chipmaker can meet the lofty expectations set by the artificial-intelligence boom.
“The company’s results have become the biggest of the reporting period, acting as both a macroeconomic barometer and the proverbial canary in the coal mine for the artificial intelligence boom,” said Kyle Rodda, senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “The bar for an upside surprise is set high,” with its valuation at eye-watering levels, he said.
The dollar steadied and Treasury 10-year yields were little changed in Asian trading, while persistent bearishness around the outlook for China’s steel demand pushed iron ore to a three-month low.
Recent loss of momentum has pulled the Nikkei 225 further away from reaching its highest-ever close of 38,915.87 in 1989. Still, macro and stock hedge funds are betting on Japan this year, predicting the central bank will shift its policy after eight years of negative interest rates. The yen steadied slightly below 150 per dollar as the nation’s exports rose more than expected in January.
Nvidia Nerves
The ongoing earnings season has so far reaffirmed the view that Corporate America is holding up well, although the reporting period has been mixed for the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps. Among other highlights from the US session, Walmart Inc. climbed after reporting strong earnings while Palo Alto Networks Inc. tumbled in late trading after cutting its revenue forecast for the year.
Ahead of Nvidia’s numbers, some traders decided to lock in profits — with the market also weighing a report that Microsoft Corp. is developing a networking card as an alternative to the one supplied by the chipmaker.
While bets are that Nvidia will report solid earnings and forecasts, one thing to keep in mind is that the stock has not always responded well to fabulous results, according to Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co.
“Sometimes their expectations are so high that we get a ‘sell the news’ reaction,” Maley said. “We don’t know which reaction we’ll get this week, so we wouldn’t be surprised if investor and traders sit on their hands until they report this Wednesday evening.”
The artificial-intelligence frenzy has boosted stocks that have been linked to the technology, and Nvidia is one of the few firms to have demonstrated significant revenue growth from AI.
Because of its uncontested leadership in AI-training chips, Nvidia’s market capitalization has ballooned to around $1.7 trillion, briefly topping the values of both Amazon.com Inc. and Alphabet Inc. While other big techs have hardly performed badly in 2024, juxtaposed with Nvidia’s surge they appear to be relegated to the slow lane.
The rally has been fueled in part by Nvidia handily beating analysts’ estimates — something it’s done several quarters in a row. The company may now have to do that again. But analysts estimate that sales more than tripled in the fourth quarter, and they’re projecting a growth increase nearly as big in the latest period.
“In our view, this is the market event to watch this week,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise. “While one company doesn’t usually make or break a market, the growing influence of Nvidia on the overall bullish stock narrative, key tech companies, and broader indexes warrants close attention.”
In commodities, oil edged higher as signs of a tightening market vied with concerns over lackluster demand, leading to uncertainty around how global crude balances are shaping up. Elsewhere, gold was little changed after four sessions of gains.
Key Events This Week:
- Eurozone consumer confidence, Wednesday
- Nvidia, HSBC earnings, Wednesday
- Federal Reserve releases minutes from its January meeting, Wednesday
- Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic speaks, Wednesday
- Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday
- ECB issues account of January meeting, Thursday
- Fed Governor Lisa Cook and Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari speak, Thursday
- China property prices, Friday
- Germany IFO business climate, GDP, Friday
- ECB publishes 1- and 3-Year inflation expectations survey, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:01 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were unchanged
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was unchanged at $1.0808
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.98 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2045 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6553
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $52,260.2
- Ether rose 0.8% to $3,012.82
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.28%
- Australia’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.18%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $77.26 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
