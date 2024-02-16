Asia Shares Advance As Nikkei Nears 1989 Peak: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Japanese stocks led broader gains in Asia, after the S&P 500 Index hit another record Thursday as traders looked past mixed US economic data.
Hong Kong shares were a touch higher in early Friday trading, while a gauge of regional equities rose to its highest level since August. The S&P 500 climbed to around 5,030 led by banks and energy companies. Contracts for US shares were steady in Asia.
Japanese stocks gained over 1%, with the Nikkei 225 Stock Average inching closer to its historic peak reached in 1989. Tech firms led the gains after US semiconductor equipment manufacturer Applied Materials Inc. gave a bullish revenue forecast, which saw its stock jump in late trading.
“Applied Materials’ strong earnings outlook should provide a tailwind for semiconductor-related stocks, and the Nikkei 225 is likely to hit a new high today,” said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, a market strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.
Mainland Chinese markets remain closed on Friday. The gains in Hong Kong came after a report by delivery giant Meituan showed China’s average daily consumer spending during the ongoing Lunar New Year holidays jumped more than 155% from the same period of 2019, Shanghai Securities News reported.
Elsewhere, Treasury yields edged higher in Asia after retreating Thursday, with Fed swaps fully pricing in a rate cut in June. A gauge for US dollar strength edged higher Friday, with the yen leading declines among Asian currencies.
Despite the broad gains in the US, the mood on Wall Street remained slightly cautious ahead of an inflation reading that will help define the Federal Reserve’s next steps in its bid to start pivoting to monetary easing. Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said in a speech on Thursday that there’s no rush to cut interest rate with the US labor market and economy still strong.
A drop in retail sales helped soothe investors’ nerves about overheated consumer demand — especially after all the jitters caused by a strong inflation print earlier this week.
For months, investors have been dealing with clashing economic narratives. Progress toward lower inflation has shaped the view that the Fed can cut interest rates from multiyear highs to avoid pushing the US into a recession. At the same time, the economy has outperformed expectations, giving the central bank cover to delay.
“The data is complicated — a true dichotomy,” said Gina Bolvin president of Bolvin Wealth Management Group. “The market will be volatile as it digests the data and scrutinizes every data point.”
In the US, a hotter-than-expected inflation print earlier this week hasn’t dimmed the outlook for equities, and any selloff is a buying opportunity ahead of a Fed pivot, according to Citigroup strategists. The team led by Scott Chronert maintained its year-end target for the S&P 500 at 5,100.
They remain overweight tech and recommend adding cyclical exposure via industrial and financial shares.
Producer Prices
Next up is Friday’s producer price index — which wouldn’t normally get as much attention from markets as the CPI — but will be highly scrutinized this time around.
“Tomorrow’s PPI will be closely watched by markets and should drive the near-term direction for the equity and bond markets,” said Larry Tentarelli, chief technical strategist at Blue Chip Daily Trend Report.
A seemingly tireless rally in US equities can persist as long as excess liquidity has traders comfortable buying, according to Lisa Shalett at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management. However, she expects liquidity to dry up later this year.
“As long as there’s excess liquidity in the system, we’re going to have the ability for investors to come in and think that they’re getting a bargain and participate in all asset classes when there’s some evidence of weakness,” Shalett told Bloomberg Television.
In commodities, oil held near the highest close in three months as a risk-on mood in wider markets and signs OPEC+ members are complying with supply cuts overshadowed a gloomy demand outlook from the IEA. Gold edged lower after gaining in the previous session.
Key Events This Week:
- US housing starts, PPI, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday
- San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly speaks, Friday
- Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michael Barr speaks, Friday
- ECB executive board member Isabel Schnabel speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 10:20 a.m. Tokyo time
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 1.4%
- Japan’s Topix rose 1.3%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.4%
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0765
- The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.17 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2208 per dollar
- The Australian dollar fell 0.2% to $0.6511
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 1.1% to $51,959.17
- Ether rose 2% to $2,852.83
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.25%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.19%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
