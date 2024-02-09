Asia Equities Mixed As Markets Shut For Holidays: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia struggled for traction Friday after US shares inched to a record as many markets in the region shutdown for public holidays.
Futures contracts for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell, indicating a third daily decline for the index, which has faced volatile trading this week as China attempts to stem the country’s equity market slump. Prior efforts to arrest market declines, notably in 2015, may not work this time around, investors warn.
The Golden Dragon index of US-listed Chinese companies fell 1.1% in New York, indicating further pressure ahead in a day disrupted by holidays, including for Chinese New Year. Markets will close early Friday in Hong Kong and Singapore and will be shut in mainland China, Taiwan, South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam.
The S&P 500 closed 0.1% higher, just below 5,000 index points — a threshold it hit during the session on Thursday. The closing level set a fresh high. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%. US futures were little changed early Friday.
“Our base case remains for a soft landing for the US economy, with the S&P 500 ending the year around current levels,” Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management said in a Thursday note. “However, recent economic data have highlighted the potential for a period of continued stronger growth, tame inflation, and swifter monetary easing. In this event, we believe the S&P 500 has the potential to rise to around 5,300 this year.”
Australian equities were little changed and Japanese stocks traded within tight ranges, with the weaker yen offering some support. The currency steadied after slipping 0.8% against the greenback on Thursday, in the wake of comments from a Bank of Japan deputy governor suggesting the central bank will be in no rush to shift its easy policy settings. An index of the dollar rose 0.2% Thursday.
Japan-listed SoftBank Group Corp. rallied as much as 10% after exceeding net income forecasts in its latest quarterly results and from further gains for Arm Holdings Plc, in which it owns a stake. Nissan shares slipped more than 9% after the company missed profit estimates.
Treasuries were little changed in Asian trading after a decline on Thursday. Selling came even the US government sold $25 billion in 30-year bonds at a lower-than-expected yield, in a sign of healthy demand. The 10-year yield rose three basis points Thursday and has added 13 basis points this week as investors adjust interest rate forecasts on strong economic data and comments from central bank policymakers.
Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin was the latest to reiterate the central bank has time to be patient before cutting rates. Fresh data on Thursday also underscored US economic resilience. Jobless claims fell just shy of consensus predictions, in a sign the labor market remains strong.
Elsewhere, New Zealand yields and the currency climbed after ANZ Bank New Zealand Ltd. forecasted the central bank to raise interest rates twice more this year.
Inflation Revisions
Interest rate forecasts could receive another jolt later Friday when the US revises monthly inflation data. Investors will be watching closely after last year’s revision cast doubt on the Fed’s progress in taming consumer prices.
“CPI revisions could throw cold water on the recent good inflation numbers — but this is a wonky number,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “We think the next move comes off the CPI number next Tuesday.”
Elsewhere, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said US regulators are monitoring risks stemming from nonbank mortgage lenders, and cautioned that a failure of one of them is possible in the case of market strains.
Bitcoin topped $45,000. Oil rallied amid doubts over a potential cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.
Key events this week:
- US CPI revisions, Friday
- Germany CPI, Friday
- President Joe Biden hosts German Chancellor Olaf Scholz at the White House, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 9:37 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures fell 0.7%
- Nikkei 225 futures (OSE) rose 0.6%
- Japan’s Topix rose 0.2%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 was little changed
- Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0774
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 149.31 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2159 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6490
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $45,380.55
- Ether fell 0.1% to $2,423.25
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 0.710%
- Australia’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.14%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $76.41 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
