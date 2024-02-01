Asian Stocks Eye Early Slump After Powell Pushback: Markets Wrap
(Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks are set to follow US declines as Wall Street slumped the most since September amid disappointing earnings reports and the Federal Reserve pushing back on interest rate cut expectations.
Speaking after the January Fed decision, Powell said he doesn’t think it’s likely the central bank will ease policy in March. In a sign that officials are not in a hurry to lower rates, the central bank also said it “does not expect it will be appropriate to reduce the target range until it has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.”
Shares in Australia slipped, while Japan and mainland China all point to declines of more than 1% at the open after the S&P 500 fell 1.6%. Losses on Wall Street were led by big tech as Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. slumped after disappointing investors betting that an artificial-intelligence bonanza would quickly fuel results. Treasuries remained higher after Powell’s comments as fresh concerns about regional lenders added to economic worries after New York Community Bancorp’s surprise loss.
“Interest rates took the elevator going up — but are going to take the stairs coming down,” said Greg McBride, chief financial analyst at Bankrate Inc. “The Federal Reserve is getting closer to the first interest rate cut, but we’re not there yet.”
The selloff in US equities will likely trigger similar moves in Asian equity markets this morning, but AMP Services Limited’s Shane Oliver, still sees a longer-term positive trend.
“The bigger picture message is that the Fed is become progressively more dovish with rate cuts remaining on track for this year, which is positive for share markets regionally,” he said. “Asia-Pacific markets will follow Wall Street down today, but markets had run ahead of themselves in expecting a cut as soon as March.”
The dollar held Wednesday’s 0.2% gain amid short covering after Powell’s comments. The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell 12 basis points to 3.91%. Australian and New Zealand bond yields followed the moves.
Treasuries were also supported by data Wednesday that showed a broad gauge of US labor costs cooled by more than forecast in a fresh sign of easing inflation pressures that give Fed officials room to cut interest rates this year. A separate report from the ADP Research Institute showed companies added a smaller-than-expected 107,000 jobs in January, and worker pay growth slowed.
The market has been too quick to dismiss the threat posed by inflation after a “miraculous” decline toward central bank targets, said Greg Peters at PGIM Fixed Income. He’s worried that the hardest part of the fight against inflation is still ahead, implying plenty more market volatility and a potential wake-up call for bondholders betting on deep interest-rate cuts this year.
January Barometer
Despite Wednesday’s losses, the S&P 500, and a gauge of global stocks, capped its third straight monthly advance.
As goes January, so goes the year. That’s the theory of a phenomenon known as the “January Barometer” — Wall Street folklore positing that if stocks rise in January, they’ll be poised to finish the year higher, and vice versa. Since 1938, the January Barometer has been right about 74% of the time, with the next 11 months higher 67% of the time, according to the Stock Trader’s Almanac.
In commodities, oil was mostly unchanged in Asia trading but capped its first monthly gain since September amid tensions in the Middle East. Gold advanced for a fourth consecutive day.
Key events this week:
- China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, CPI, unemployment, Thursday
- US productivity, construction spending, ISM Manufacturing, initial jobless claims, Thursday
- Apple, Amazon, Meta, Deutsche Bank, BNP Paribas earnings, Thursday
- Bank of England interest rate decision, Thursday
- US employment report, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, factory orders, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:10 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.7%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.8%
- Nikkei 225 futures fell 1.4%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%
- The euro was little changed at $1.0814
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.82 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1871 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6567
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $42,580.52
- Ether rose 0.3% to $2,284.05
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined 12 basis points to 3.91%
- Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 2.5 basis points to 0.730%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 3.96%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed
- Spot gold was little changed
