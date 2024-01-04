Asia Stocks Mirror U.S. Declines After Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap
Track the global equity, currency and commodity markets here.
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks in Asia fell following a fall in US stocks after Federal Reserve meeting minutes indicated interest rates will remain elevated for longer.
A gauge for regional shares fell for a third straight session as Japanese benchmarks declined in their first trading day of the new year after a holiday break. Equities in Australia and South Korea also slipped while contracts for Hong Kong stocks edged higher.
US share futures were little changed during Asian trading after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday 0.8% lower, extending a run of daily declines that began on the last trading day of 2023. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%, a fourth daily drop, and the longest losing streak in two months. Alphabet Inc. was the sole company within the so-called Magnificent Seven to avoid a loss, in a sign of waning investor appetite for tech stocks that led the rally last year.
Attention will now turn to upcoming US jobs data on Friday after minutes from the Fed’s December meeting suggested rates could remain at restrictive levels “for some time.” Swaps traders have been reining in their bets on rate cuts after factoring in a full quarter point cut to the benchmark rate by the March meeting.
“Overall, it was a hawkish update from the Fed,” according to Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets, though “the tone has apparently fallen on indifferent ears.”
In Asia, investors will be parsing China’s December Caixin services PMI for signs of resilience in the world’s second largest economy, with some positioning for the country’s equities to rebound.
“There is a lot of activity going on in China that we don’t really see if we focus on the mega-cap tech names or the real estate names,” Vikas Pershad, Asian equities portfolio manager for M&A Investments, said on Bloomberg Television. “We do see a market where there is the opportunity for relative outperformance but also absolute performance.”
In currencies, a gauge measuring dollar strength edged lower after advancing for a fourth straight session Wednesday, its best run since November. The yen strengthened to around 143 per dollar after weakening almost 1% against the greenback in the prior session.
The offshore yuan was little changed in early trading. People’s Bank of China weakened Wednesday’s currency fixing by the most in over six months, a sign policymakers may have shifted their focus from stabilizing the currency to monetary easing.
Easing Job Openings
In contrast to equities, Treasuries were little changed in Asia, stemming declines from one of the worst opening days to a year on record. The 10-year Treasury yield inched one basis point lower to 3.9% Wednesday as the Fed minutes showed the possibility of slowing the pace of quantitative tightening.
US manufacturing data on Wednesday showed activity remained in contraction. Separate figures showed the number of job openings fell slightly in November from the prior month’s revised number in a sign of labor market softening.
“Overall, the labor market remains strong, but demand is cooling, coming into better balance with supply,” Rubeela Farooqi, chief US economist at High Frequency Economics wrote. “These data will be welcome news for policymakers and support the Fed’s view that the next move in rates will be lower, likely in Q2.”
Elsewhere, geopolitics remained in focus. Iran said attacks that killed almost 100 people in the country were carried out to punish its stance against Israel, intensifying tensions in the region.
The tensions supported crude prices, which were also buoyed by supply disruptions in Libya and a statement from OPEC pledging to stabilize prices. West Texas Intermediate and Brent prices rose 3.30% Wednesday. Elsewhere, a slump in Bitcoin saw the cryptocurrency erase almost all gains it had made so far this year.
- China Caixin services PMI, Thursday
- Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Services PMI, Thursday
- US initial jobless claims, ADP employment, Thursday
- Eurozone CPI, PPI, Friday
- US nonfarm payrolls/unemployment, factory orders, ISM services index, Friday
- Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin — an FOMC voter in 2024 — speaks, Friday
Some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 9:44 a.m. Tokyo time
- Hang Seng futures rose 0.4%
- Japan’s Topix fell 0.7%
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.3%
Currencies
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed
- The euro was little changed at $1.0921
- The Japanese yen was little changed at 143.20 per dollar
- The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1610 per dollar
- The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6731
Cryptocurrencies
- Bitcoin was little changed at $42,899.9
- Ether fell 0.6% to $2,213.17
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries was unchanged at 3.92%
- Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.02%
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $72.95 a barrel
- Spot gold was little changed
This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.
©2024 Bloomberg L.P.