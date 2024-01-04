Asia Stocks Mirror U.S. Declines After Fed Minutes: Markets Wrap

US share futures were little changed during Asian trading after the S&P 500 ended Wednesday 0.8% lower, extending a run of daily declines that began on the last trading day of 2023. The Nasdaq 100 fell 1.1%, a fourth daily drop, and the longest losing streak in two months. Alphabet Inc. was the sole company within the so-called Magnificent Seven to avoid a loss, in a sign of waning investor appetite for tech stocks that led the rally last year.